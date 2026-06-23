We've still got Star Fox and Rhythm Heaven Groove to come, but Nintendo's marketing for its next big July release has stepped up a gear today with the arrival of the first 'Deep Cut's Island Misadventures' comic, the Splatoon Raiders prologue.

These were initially announced in the June Direct and tell the story of everything Deep Cut has been getting up to on the Spirhalite Islands before the events of the game.

The first issue, 'Crash Landing', is available on the Nintendo Today! app right now, and with one month exactly before the game launches on 23rd July, there will be a whopping 30 daily issues to keep up with on the run-up to release day.

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Looking at the first issue, it seems that these 'Misadventures' are going to be really rather brief, but hey, if it gives us our daily Splatoon fix, who are we to complain?

We'll learn even more about Raiders in its upcoming game-specific Direct next week on 30th June. You'll find everything you need to know about the show in our guide below.