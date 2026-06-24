Developer Wormwood Games and publisher Wadjet Eye Games have just released a new Switch port of the exceedingly weird Strangeland, which originally launched on 25th May 2021.

This one had admittedly flown under our radar, but now that we've seen the launch trailer for Switch, we're absolutely on board. Its H.R. Giger-inspired visual style is simply awesome, and the overall vibe kinda reminds us of I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream, a similar adventure title that received a solid Switch port of its own.

Wormwood Games also worked on the adventure title Primordia, which received decent reception back in the day and sits at 72 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the PC release of Strangeland averaged out at a slightly higher score of 77.

Let's check out the key features: