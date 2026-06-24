Developer Wormwood Games and publisher Wadjet Eye Games have just released a new Switch port of the exceedingly weird Strangeland, which originally launched on 25th May 2021.
This one had admittedly flown under our radar, but now that we've seen the launch trailer for Switch, we're absolutely on board. Its H.R. Giger-inspired visual style is simply awesome, and the overall vibe kinda reminds us of I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream, a similar adventure title that received a solid Switch port of its own.
Wormwood Games also worked on the adventure title Primordia, which received decent reception back in the day and sits at 72 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the PC release of Strangeland averaged out at a slightly higher score of 77.
Let's check out the key features:
- Approximately five hours of gameplay, replayable thanks to different choices, different puzzle solutions, and different endings
- Breathtaking pixel art in twice Primordia's resolution (640x360—party like it's 1999!)
- Dozens of rooms to explore, with variant versions as the carnival grows ever more twisted
- An eccentric cast, including a sideshow freak, a telepathic starfish, an animatronic fortune-teller, and a trio of masqueraders
- Full, professional voice over and hours of original music
- A rich, thematic story about identity, loss, self-doubt, and redemption
- Integrated, in-character hint system (optional, of course)
- Hours of developer commentary and an "annotation mode" (providing on-screen explanations for the references woven throughout the game)