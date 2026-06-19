Well, this is a lovely little surprise! Capcom has today released a new update for Pragmata, and while it's a pretty small one, it does include an adorable new look for Hugh.

As shared on the studio's social media accounts, the update adds the 'Scribble Suit' (the one found in the game's 'Sketchbook' demo) to the main game. From afar, you might think that this is the same white suit Hugh rolls around in as standard, but look closer and you'll see that it's covered in sweet little drawings by Diana. Aw.

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Alongside this new look, the update also makes some tweaks to the difficulty in the game's final mission, 'Stand or Die', making things a little easier, and corrects the odd bit of text along the way.

Capcom shared the short patch notes on the Pragmata website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Pragmata Update (19th June 2026)



- Hugh's outfit, Scribble Suit, added

- Training Simulation #30, Stand or Die, difficulty reduced

- Minor text corrections implemented

It adds to what was already a stellar game at launch, with a sublime Switch 2 version. "The adventures of Hugh and Diana stand as another excellent Switch 2 port from Capcom," we said in our 9/10 review, "and hopefully mark the beginning of a new blockbuster franchise."