Following yesterday's event announcement, Pokémon Pokopia for the Switch 2 has been updated to Version 1.1.1.

This latest version resolves some issues with the title to improve the overall experience. This includes an problem with Ditto's facial expression during photos, which has now been fixed. Here are the full patch notes, via Nintendo's official support page:

Pokémon Pokopia: Ver. 1.1.1 (Released June 18, 2026)

The following issues have been fixed:

Problems may occur when the number of placed items in an area exceeds a certain limit.

When using an emote while taking photos with the camera, Ditto’s facial expression may not change.

This follows an update earlier this month in June which lined up with the announcement of the new Expansion Pass for Pokémon Pokopia.

The Expansion Pass can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop and begin with part one "Bubbly Basin" in August 2026. Part two (including new features) will follow in late 2026, and part three (adding an additional town) is scheduled for 2027.