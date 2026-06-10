During this week's Nintendo Direct, The Pokémon Company revealed its relaxing life-sim Pokémon Pokopia would be getting new content and an expansion pass.

Following this announcement, it's now released a patch for the title bumping the software up to Version 1.1.0. Similar to previous updates, this patch includes a bunch of improvements and fixes. You can see the official patch notes from Nintendo's support page below.

The Expansion Pass, which is available to purchase now via the eShop, will roll out the part one "Bubbly Basin" in August 2026, part two in late 2026 and part three in 2027.

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Pokémon Pokopia: Ver. 1.1.0 (Released 9th June 2026)

The following improvements have been implemented:

Added new conversation variations between Pokémon.

Added new conversation variations when Pokémon have a “...” speech bubble.

Adjusted the timing and topic distribution of conversations when Pokémon have a “...” speech bubble.

When using chairs or beds, Pokémon accompanying Ditto will now use them together, if possible.

Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, and Sylveon will now sleep at the edge of sofas, similar to Leafeon.

When placing objects, Pokémon accompanying Ditto will now avoid the placement preview area.

When moving Pokémon into a two-story house, you can now select the destination floor even while indoors.

When Pokémon process materials at the community box or furnace, they will prioritize locations closer to their own habitat.

While Ditto is falling after its transformation wears off, pressing the Run or Jump buttons will return Ditto to its human transformation and allow various controls.

The placement limit for items that use electricity has been increased from 512 to 1,024. (This will apply to items placed after installing the update.)

When placing the laser sensor item, the sensor’s detection range will now be displayed.

In the Environment Level details screen, you can now see which Pokémon’s comfort level requests you fulfilled that day.

In the Items section of the Collection menu, pressing the X Button will let you view color variations of flowers and hedges.

In the Filter menu of the Pokédex and Habitat Dex, the “Filter” action button has been renamed “Confirm.”

When saving game settings in the main menu, it is now clearer that a save is in progress.

You can now adjust game settings in the main menu while auto-saving is in progress.

Adjusted the dialogue in the request “Place the Ditto flag!” in Withered Wasteland to make it clearer where to place the flag.

Adjusted the dialogue in the important request “Yawn up a storm!” in Withered Wasteland to make it easier to understand how to increase the humidity.

Adjusted the dialogue in the request “Flowers in the planter!” in Bleak Beach to make the progression easier to understand.

Adjusted the request “Help fix up a home!” in Bleak Beach to make it clearer where to build the habitat.

Added dialogue options during in-game events that allow you to cancel trades.

During in-game events, you can now temporarily suspend trades at the Pokémon Center.

Adjusted the descriptions of Pokémon requests to build houses to make them easier to understand.

In multiplayer, a choice will now be displayed for whether to listen to a Pokémon’s request.

You can now obtain blocks of volcanic rock on Volcanic Dream Islands.

Changed the sound played when placing the shutter furniture item to a more appropriate one.

Adjusted the comfort level settings of the waterproof seat and stone fireplace furniture items to feel more natural.

The following issues have been fixed:

In certain situations, Pokémon may stop partway while processing materials from the community box.

In certain situations, transactions at the Pokémon Center or Poké Mart may end immediately.

Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff may be unable to move through the air.

When Pokémon appear at the Chansey resting area habitat, they may clip into the Chansey plant.

In the hot-spring shower habitat, Pokémon may not react to the hot spring.

During hide-and-sneak, doors and windows cannot be opened.

In certain situations, learning an emote may cause a Pokémon to fall.

While taking photos with the camera, if you set Ditto’s expression to the default, the expressions of other Pokémon may not change.

Some Pokémon may be less likely to appear in town if they do not have a habitat.

When bringing a Pokémon from another town, it sometimes may be unable to move into a block house.

In certain situations, Ludicolo may appear in two different towns, and when moving between towns, it may disappear from both.

When Vespiquen appears on a Cloud Island, items exchanged for honey may not be available until the next day.

During Virtual Mode, a Pokémon following Ditto may not get on a lift.

In certain situations, requests to place items in a home may not be able to be completed.

In certain situations, even after removing items that Pokémon dislike, their comfort level does not increase.

In certain situations, a Pokémon’s active time may not increase even when the brightness matches their preference.

In certain situations, Pokémon may comment that it has become darker or brighter even when no change was made.

While using Surf, pressing the L Stick may not sustain running.

In certain situations, when placing a poster on a wall, the placement preview may not display correctly.

The punching game item may sometimes not respond.

The treasure and jewel wall decoration items may display incorrectly underwater.

When wooden fencing is placed next to a wooden gate, they do not connect.

When constructing something that requires both the Bulldoze and Crush specialties, if a Pokémon that specializes in both is assigned, it may become impossible to assign a Pokémon to the Bulldoze slot.

With some construction kits, if construction is canceled under certain conditions, the screen may remain black and controls become unresponsive.

Under certain conditions, construction may not complete even on the following day.

When relocating or demolishing certain structures, such as the charging station, parts of the floor may become unbreakable.

In certain situations, drying out blocks with a Smooth Rock may cause seeds planted in them to disappear.

The request “Charge up the charging station!” in Bleak Beach may remain incomplete even after being completed.

During the request “Pokémon Center tour guide!” in the Sparkling Skylands, performing certain steps may prevent relocation.

In certain situations, going to a Dream Island may instead take you to Palette Town.

In certain situations, if going to a Dream Island fails, the game may become unplayable.

In certain situations in multiplayer, items may be lost during host transfer or when the session is disbanded.

After completing certain steps, if guests on a Cloud Island purchase a large number of items, the items may disappear.

In certain situations, completing a special challenge may prevent certain recipes from being learned.

On a Cloud Island, messages about in-game events may repeatedly appear.

The conditions for starting the jump rope contest on a Cloud Island are set incorrectly.

In certain situations, starting the construction completion event for “Skyland Building 4F” may cause the controls to become unresponsive.

Additionally, several other issues have been fixed to improve the overall gameplay experience.

You can find out more about the expansion pass content coming to Pokémon Pokopia in our previous post.