Game Source Entertainment and Ratata Arts have announced that the rhythm title Ratatan will be delayed from its initial July release. It's now scheduled to launch on 15th October 2026.

It sounds like development is pretty much done at this point, but work is still ongoing to ensure nasty bugs are squashed that that the Switch 2 title is as stable as possible. Much of this is based on feedback provided from the Steam Early Access release.

As way of an apology, anybody who has already pre-ordered Ratatan will be gifted with the DLC content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, even if you've only ordered the Standard Edition. This includes:

Cobun Set (Cobun x8)

Equipment & Accessories Set (Special Weapons x8 + Accessories x1)

Supply Set

Here's what the companies stated in their announcement: