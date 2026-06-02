Moon Studios has been teasing its upcoming action RPG, No Rest for the Wicked, for a Switch 2 release for what feels like forever. Well, today, the dev made it official.

This long-awaited Soulslike is officially leaving early access and launching on PC and PS5 on 27th October, with a Switch 2 release coming "at a later date". Okay, it might not be the firm release date we were hoping for, but it's finally some confirmation!

For those who have missed this one so far, No Rest for the Wicked sees the Ori dev turn its attention to the wonderful world of Soulslike combat and fantasy lands. In it, you play as a mysterious magic wielder, tasked with taking out a plague that's ravaging your lands — you know, usual weekend stuff.

The 1.0 launch includes over 60 hours of new content from the early access release, including new areas, a story finale, complete multiplayer and more.

Here's a handful of screenshots, so you can get an idea of what it all looks like:

We'll be keeping an eye out for more news on the Switch 2 release down the line, but for now, we can all just be happy that the 'will it release on Switch 2?' teases are over!