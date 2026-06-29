We are just one day away from Nintendo's next game-specific Direct, and we now know that it'll be followed by yet another Treehouse: Live show.

The Splatoon Raiders Direct gets underway tomorrow at 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 7am PT / 10am ET, where we'll hear "more info on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game". It's set to last for 15 minutes, with a 30-minute Treehouse presentation coming straight after.

Much like the Treehouse that succeeded the earlier June Direct, this one will be full of Raiders gameplay, with the hosts running us through some of the things we'll encounter in the single-player-focused spin-off. You'll be able to watch along on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or your regional variant).

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Here's when the Raiders Direct itself will start in your region, with the Treehouse show getting underway 15 minutes later:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

We still don't know exactly what the Direct or its post-show will have in store for us, though after the full-fat Direct earlier this month, we're starting to get a pretty clear image of what it's all about. Hopefully there will still be a few surprises in store when the full game launches on 23rd July.