Wuhu Island is back later this year in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and to get everyone ready, Nintendo has today added the original Wii Sports Resort soundtrack to Nintendo Music.

This soundtrack contains a total of 99 tracks and has a run time of 1 hour and 37 minutes. To listen to this album, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription and access to Nintendo Music via the official app or web browser.

Nintendo: "Featuring tracks sucha s Title Theme, tracks for Cycling and Skydiving and more."

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If you didn't catch the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort announcement during the Nintendo Direct this week, it will come loaded with 12 sports including: Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, Thumb Wrestling, Skateboarding, Power Cruising, and Prop Plane.

It's arriving for the Switch 2 later this year on 22nd October 2026, with pre-orders now available on the eShop. This latest update for Nintendo Music follows an update earlier this week, which added free roam songs from Mario Kart World.