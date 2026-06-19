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After adding more "Free Roam" songs from the Mario Kart World soundtrack to Nintendo Music earlier this week, Nintendo has now released a second update.

This time it has added 69 tracks from the Switch 2 exclusive Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. All up, it offers 3 hours and 35 minutes of music. This game launched for the new system last November and we praised it, calling it a "stunning slice of Musuo".

Here's every song included in this latest Nintendo Music update. To listen to this music on the app or via the official webpage in a browser, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (19th June 2026)

Opening Land of Antiquity THe Kingdom of Hyrule - Age of Legends The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Peace Sacred Mysteries The Unknown Abyss Fierce Clash: Frox Fierce Clash Talus Fierce Clash: Flux Construct Encountering the Unknown Repose Training Grounds Joyful Days Stay Alert! Wicked Designs Looming Crisis The Kingdom of Hyrule - Rise of the Demon King Deluge of Loss Fierce Clash: Hinox Reflecting on Battle Razor's Edge On the Offensive Imminent Danger The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Strife The Soaring Construct The Traveling Korok The Blood Moon Rises Fierce Clash: Gleeok Battle for the Snowfield Grimgera, Archfiend of Tempests Battle for the Wetlands Grimtorok, Archfiend of Grime Struggle for the Crater Batlte for the Volcano Grimgohma, Archfiend of Lava Hearts Connected Battle for the Forest Fierce Clash: Molduga Battle for the Desert Grimgibdo, Archfiend of Sand Fierce Clash: Gloom Spawn Solitary Heart Those Bold of Heart The Kingdom of Hyrule - Turning the Tides The Kingdom of Hyrule - Chronicles of War The Light of Hope Into the Depths Fierce Clash: Phantom Ganon Dark Clouds Bitter Sorrow Overpowered Outmatched Deadlocked To the Rescue Disaster's Approach Undaunted Will On the March All of Nothing The Stormwind Ark Toward Destiny The Final Confrontation The Final Confrontation - For the Future A King's Duty Pawn of Darkness A Clash of Constructs A Clash of Constructs - To the Skies A Clash of Constructs - Finale Journey's End Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Main Theme

As we highlighted earlier this week, the latest "Free Roam" tracks from Mario Kart World to be added to Nintendo Music include songs from the Super Mario Bros. 1, 2 and 3 playlists. There are also other Switch 2 albums available on the service for titles such as Kirby Air Riders.

The latest Mario Kart World tracks were released alongside new firmware update for the Switch 1 & 2. Earlier today, Pokémon Pokopia for the Switch 2 was also updated.