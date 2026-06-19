After adding more "Free Roam" songs from the Mario Kart World soundtrack to Nintendo Music earlier this week, Nintendo has now released a second update.

This time it has added 69 tracks from the Switch 2 exclusive Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. All up, it offers 3 hours and 35 minutes of music. This game launched for the new system last November and we praised it, calling it a "stunning slice of Musuo".

Here's every song included in this latest Nintendo Music update. To listen to this music on the app or via the official webpage in a browser, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (19th June 2026)

  1. Opening
  2. Land of Antiquity
  3. THe Kingdom of Hyrule - Age of Legends
  4. The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Peace
  5. Sacred Mysteries
  6. The Unknown Abyss
  7. Fierce Clash: Frox
  8. Fierce Clash Talus
  9. Fierce Clash: Flux Construct
  10. Encountering the Unknown
  11. Repose
  12. Training Grounds
  13. Joyful Days
  14. Stay Alert!
  15. Wicked Designs
  16. Looming Crisis
  17. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Rise of the Demon King
  18. Deluge of Loss
  19. Fierce Clash: Hinox
  20. Reflecting on Battle
  21. Razor's Edge
  22. On the Offensive
  23. Imminent Danger
  24. The Royal Memoirs - Memories of Strife
  25. The Soaring Construct
  26. The Traveling Korok
  27. The Blood Moon Rises
  28. Fierce Clash: Gleeok
  29. Battle for the Snowfield
  30. Grimgera, Archfiend of Tempests
  31. Battle for the Wetlands
  32. Grimtorok, Archfiend of Grime
  33. Struggle for the Crater
  34. Batlte for the Volcano
  35. Grimgohma, Archfiend of Lava
  36. Hearts Connected
  37. Battle for the Forest
  38. Fierce Clash: Molduga
  39. Battle for the Desert
  40. Grimgibdo, Archfiend of Sand
  41. Fierce Clash: Gloom Spawn
  42. Solitary Heart
  43. Those Bold of Heart
  44. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Turning the Tides
  45. The Kingdom of Hyrule - Chronicles of War
  46. The Light of Hope
  47. Into the Depths
  48. Fierce Clash: Phantom Ganon
  49. Dark Clouds
  50. Bitter Sorrow
  51. Overpowered
  52. Outmatched
  53. Deadlocked
  54. To the Rescue
  55. Disaster's Approach
  56. Undaunted Will
  57. On the March
  58. All of Nothing
  59. The Stormwind Ark
  60. Toward Destiny
  61. The Final Confrontation
  62. The Final Confrontation - For the Future
  63. A King's Duty
  64. Pawn of Darkness
  65. A Clash of Constructs
  66. A Clash of Constructs - To the Skies
  67. A Clash of Constructs - Finale
  68. Journey's End
  69. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - Main Theme

As we highlighted earlier this week, the latest "Free Roam" tracks from Mario Kart World to be added to Nintendo Music include songs from the Super Mario Bros. 1, 2 and 3 playlists. There are also other Switch 2 albums available on the service for titles such as Kirby Air Riders.

The latest Mario Kart World tracks were released alongside new firmware update for the Switch 1 & 2. Earlier today, Pokémon Pokopia for the Switch 2 was also updated.

What do you think of the latest album to be added to Nintendo Music? What else would you like to be able to listen to on this service? Let us know in the comments.