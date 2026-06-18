The Last Salvage Squad (Waku Waku Games, 18th Jun, $9.99) - Battle enemy forces reminiscent of alien weapons from retro sci-fi works in this single-player 2.5D FPS. One day, a gargantuan alien spaceship invades and unleashes countless combat weapons upon Earth, demolishing human civilization in the blink of an eye. Although humans succeeded in developing special weapons that could deal an effective blow to the aliens, it was too late to revive their civilization. To this day, however, the Earth has yet to fall silent despite its abandoned cities, for swarm weapons known as "CogrinaUnits," 12-meter-tall autonomous humanoid units, collect and operate the limited number of special weapons that remain, and continue to fight against the aliens, all for the sake of accomplishing the mission humanity entrusted them with....

The Necromancer’s Tale (Silver Lining, 24th Jun, $24.99) - A story-rich gothic RPG. Master the rituals of an ancient spellbook. Raise an undead army to march against your enemies. Commune with the realm of the dead & struggle with your descent into madness. Progress through secrecy, diplomacy, blackmail, coercion & seduction until ready to reveal yourself. The Necromancer's Tale is a narrative-driven top-down RPG set in an alternative-history 18th-century kingdom near Venice. Play as a minor noble drawn into necromancy in pursuit of knowledge, power, and revenge. Great power awaits. . . along with the weird, the morbid, and a gradual descent into madness.

Wanderstop (Annapurna Interactive, 23rd Jun, $24.99) - Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you’ll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory.

Switch 1 eShop - New Releases



#DRIVE Rally (PM Studios, 18th Jun, $19.99) - #DRIVE Rally is an arcade-inspired rally racing game set in the golden racing era of the 1990s. Grab your co-driver and burn rubber in iconic, race-winning cars across varied rally stages and terrains in some of the most recognizable rallying locations in the world—perfect for fans of retro racing games and newcomers alike.

Alien Cat 2 – Retro Collection (Ratalaika Games, 19th Jun, $4.99) - Our cat and his beloved goldfish were exploring distant planets and galaxies when he suddenly crashed on an unknown planet. Miraculously surviving, he discovered the planet was inhabited by horrific skeletal monsters. To escape the planet, he'll have to repair his ship by scavenging bolts and fuel from the planet's labyrinths. But be careful, the planet creates copies of the cat to complicate his escape. Avoid mines, sharp spikes, and enemies.

Arcade Archives RACK’EM UP (HAMSTER, 11th Jun, $7.99) - "RACK'EM UP" is a sports game released by KONAMI in 1987. In this game, you can play pool (pocket billiards) with Nine-Ball or Rotation rules. A key feature of this game is the ability to check the positions of the cue ball and object balls on the 3D screen. The game appeals to a wide range of age groups.

Clay&Cats (REDDEER.GAMES, 18th Jun, $1.99) - Give yourself over to the ultimate relaxation! Clay&Cats will make you feel good in a way you didn't know you needed. Your task is simple - assemble adorable, cat-themed pottery to its full glory. Put back together pawesome vases, purrfect plates, and kittiful bowls. Don't worry about the timers and sweating to pass the challenge - take all the time getting the pieces together and enjoy the satisfying way they click into the right places. Can't get cozier than that!

Dark Scrolls (Devolver Digital, 22nd Jun, $9.99) - Set forth on your quest to [INSERT GOAL HERE] with one of the worthy yet quirky heroes in solo or cooperative play, local and online. Hack, slash, and dodge through hordes of enemies and deadly traps in procedurally generated runs of hand-crafted rooms and levels using each hero's unique attacks and abilities to your advantage. Sharp reflexes and split-second decisions are crucial to survival as the intensity ratchets up, with each run delivering new surprises, branching paths, and unrelenting bosses to conquer.

Dead End Escape (TT, 18th Jun, $2.99) - What if a ticking time bomb was placed right in front of you? What if you were surrounded by a raging fire? What if you were caught in a bank robbery? This is a puzzle-solving escape game that pulls you out of desperate situations. Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush and the thrill of becoming an action movie hero, all from the comfort of your room! Whether you save the people around you depends entirely on your actions. Will you break through the crisis and become a true hero, or. . . ?

Dialoop -Roguelite Puzzle- (Byking, 18th Jun, $5.59) - Put your brain to the test with this slide-puzzler blending roguelite strategy, the satisfying feel of a match-3, and the freedom of a deck-builder! In solo play, enjoy a focused experience and choose from a cast of unique characters! Items available change each run. Adapt and advance from one stage to the next! In online mode, compete with up to 8 players from around the world in lively multiplayer competition! Chain those combos, and hype it up with your rivals! After boss matches (yes there are those too! ), "gruesome" fatalities await. . . ! ?

DUNGEON RAZE (Phoenixx, 18th Jun, $6.29) - DUNGEON RAZE is an intense power-trip where you don't crawl through the dungeon, you blast through it. Become a destruction magic-wielding witch and reduce every wall and defense system to dust. Demolish Everything in Sight - not even the walls of the dungeon can stop you. Tear through the map to hunt down gold, power-ups, and rescue allies. Your firepower vaporizes the dungeon as you go.

EGGCONSOLE ZODIAC PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 18th Jun, $6.49) - Released in 1985 by Riverhill Soft, this title is a classic space adventure game. Boy sets out on a journey with his robotic partner, Amaroid Mary, to find his father, Dr. Dumas, who went missing five years ago. After a sudden reaction from the "Blue Crystal"—their only clue—the duo lands on an unexplored planet within the star cluster known as the "Dester Slum. " Will Boy and Mary successfully locate Dr. Dumas? This command-input adventure will put your wits to the ultimate test.

Fairy Tale Fighters (HUNTERS, 18th Jun, $2.70) - Fairy Tale Fighters is a 2D fighting game. Momotaro, Kintaro, Sun Wukong, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Aladdin, Puss in Boots, Red Hood, Alice, Rapunzel, Snow White, Cinderella, the Witch, the Wolf, and many more fairy tale characters all gather in one place! When your gauge fills up, you can unleash a powerful super special move! Enjoy exciting battles in a magical fantasy world!

FORENSIC – M.E. Protocol (JanduSoft, 11th Jun, $9.99) - Put on your gloves and enter the crime scene. In this investigation sim, you will have to solve 9 unique cases full of plot twists. From dark alleys to quiet suburban streets, every location hides secrets. Use advanced forensic tools and evidence reconstruction to piece together what really happened. There are no shootouts, no action clichés, only logic, observation, and investigation. Here, you don’t hunt criminals with guns… you catch them with science.

Immunuzzle (Afil Games, 19th Jun, $4.99) - Get ready for a microscopic battle full of strategy in Immunuzzle, an engaging pixel art puzzle where every move can change everything. Use pieces inspired by the immune system to contain a spreading infection, turning each decision into a true test of planning and intelligence. Choose your pieces carefully, place each one with precision, and watch the infection react immediately to every move. Here, no action comes without consequences. Every placement shapes the future of the board, blocks paths, and completely redefines the threat.

Inversion: The Single Path (CGI LAB GAMES, 18th Jun, $6.99) - Enter a surreal platforming adventure where the world constantly changes around you. This is more than a journey through obstacles - it’s a challenge where the environment itself becomes part of the puzzle. Using the power of a rotating, you’ll manipulate the world to find new paths, avoid dangers, and uncover hidden ways forward. Every level introduces fresh challenges that test your reflexes, timing, and ability to adapt to changing surroundings.

Jurnal Risa: Dark Destiny (SOFT SOURCE, 18th Jun, $19.99) - From the hidden pages of Jurnal Risa comes a visual novel where the boundary between the living and the unseen begins to blur. Step into Jurnal Risa's world where each shadow holds a story, and every whisper leads you deeper into the unknown. Witness the resurrection of the foretold nemesis of the Jurnal Risa crew, which was never revealed before. Unveil its dark destiny within this horror-adventure game. This is the tale of Jurnal Risa, as recounted to me by Risa herself.

Just. Press. The Button. (Sonomio Games, 18th Jun, $2.99) - Welcome to Enterprise Corp. We are pleased to have you. Your job is simple. You must press the button when the system instructs you to do so. The system will evaluate your punctuality, consistency, and ability to follow instructions. Good performance will result in promotions within the corporate hierarchy. Poor performance will have immediate consequences. There is no need to understand the internal workings of the processes. All relevant information will be provided when appropriate. The system does not make mistakes. The system records every action. Thank you for your interest in becoming part of Enterprise Corp.

Laser Logic (Eathrabaria, 11th Jun, $4.99) - Show the skills of mindfulness and logic to direct all the laser beams in the right direction and complete all the levels! The goal of the puzzle is simple - you need to set the reflective blocks in such a way as to direct the laser in the desired direction. To do this, you have different types of mirror surfaces that reflect laser beams in different ways. The further you go, the harder the puzzles become. So it's time to stretch your brain!

Maximum Sports Gold Collection (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 11th Jun, $69.99) - 34 Sports Games - World Edition 34 Sports Games – World Edition is the ultimate game that brings together 34 different sports in one game! Challenge your family or friends and may the best player win! 100 in 1 Game Collection 100 in 1 Game Collection is a gigantic compilation of 100 arcade games that blend classic arcade games with fresh concepts. Score as much as you can, then improve and challenge yourself to get all stars in solo or with your friends!

Maximum Sports Silver Collection (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 11th Jun, $49.99) - 40 Sports Games in 1 The largest collection of sports anywhere – With 40 different sports, there's something for everyone! Play against family and friends in football, bowling, volleyball, golf, horse racing, and more! Showcase your skills and take on every challenge to become the ultimate champion!

Minesweeper Pro (Soroka Games, 13th Jun, $1.99) - Minesweeper Pro takes the legendary puzzle experience to the next level with advanced difficulty customization, competitive progression, and global leaderboards. Use logic, precision, and strategy to uncover safe tiles, avoid hidden mines, and clear the board faster than ever. Fine-tune your challenge with fully customizable board settings, from relaxed beginner layouts to intense expert-level minefields built exactly the way you like.

Mousebusters (Odencat, 24th Jun, $11.69) - Welcome to Mousebusters! You just moved into your new place, and are excited to settle in…when all of a sudden, you get turned into a mouse! Thankfully, you soon meet a fellow rodent who knows how to help. He asks you to call him “Chief,” and explains that there’s only one way to break the curse: by ridding the whole apartment building of the ghosts that haunt its inhabitants!

Oni Station (404 Games, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Wake up trapped inside a train with no memory of how you got there. Beyond the windows, endless darkness stretches across abandoned tracks while an unknown presence follows close behind. The fuel gauge keeps dropping, and every passing station may hold the supplies needed to survive — or something far worse. Oni Station is a tense atmospheric horror experience set aboard a lonely moving train where fear, mystery, and survival collide. Travel through eerie stations, uncover fragments of the forgotten past, and face the constant pressure of something lurking just out of sight. The deeper you go, the more the truth begins to unravel.

P.I.S. File (STEAM STREET, 18th Jun, $2.39) - About the Story After humanity disappeared from Earth, the robots at the Earth Post Office continue to operate. The postwoman from the Heaven Post Office was shot down, scattering letters everywhere. Although she eventually retrieved the letters, she still needs to evade the scrutiny of the Earth Post Office… Solve puzzle to help the protagonist escape her predicament. There is no text in the game.

Parking Garage Rally Circuit (Pineapple Works, 18th Jun, $8.49) - Retro Arcade-style Rally Racing in re-purposed Parking Garages in big cities across the USA The “Parking Garage Rally Circuit” tour comes into a city, selects a parking garage, and temporarily turns it into an exciting rally course for a week-long competition. Each track in the game is styled as a unique parking garage that has been turned into a race course. This is a hybrid of Rally and circuit racing.

Planet Divers (NOSTRA GAMES, 18th Jun, $1.99) - Learn to react quickly to unconventional situations. Maneuver your way through sneaky enemies and use your attacks to destroy planetary defenses.

Pyramid Quest Junior (EntwicklerX, 12th Jun, $4.99) - Pyramid Quest Jr. is an exploration and treasure-hunting game inspired by classic platform games. The goal is to find the three parts of an artefact and open the gate to the next level while collecting diamonds and coins. It is primarily designed for children and offers an easier gameplay and a more enjoyable gaming experience with easier opponents and less branching levels. Traps, obstacles, and enemies from old days make the quest very dangerous and challenging. 3D graphics packed in a nice graphics style, great 2. 5D levels and proven gameplay gives you hours of fun.

Rat Protocol (eastasiasoft, 24th Jun, $4.99) - Weird science and block-pushing puzzle mechanics combine for a brainteasing adventure in Rat Protocol! When an experiment unexpectedly grants humanoid strength and intelligence to a lab rat, the scientists in charge decide to test the limits of their creation’s newfound abilities. Guide the lab rat through increasingly tricky chambers by pushing crates, blocking dangerous laser beams, activating switches and detonating explosives.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos (NIS America, 18th Jun, $49.99) - Outsmart and outgun your opponent in R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, the ultimate turn-based sci-fi strategy collection! This two-game combination of the classic R-Type Tactics titles arrives on modern consoles for the first time, equipped with an armada of unique units to deploy across dozens of levels. Multiple campaigns allow you to take on the Bydo Empire or even play as them yourself. Their fates are up to you!

Soccer Kid Collection (QUByte Classics) (QUByte Interactive, 18th Jun, $8.49) - The World Cup has been stolen by aliens and it's up to you to get it back! Soccer Kid is an innovative 2D platformer that challenges you to navigate the world using only your soccer skills. Instead of just running and jumping, you'll need to dribble, header, and kick your way through enemies and obstacles across the globe. This QUByte Classics edition brings the ultimate nostalgic package to your Nintendo Switch.

Space Dragons (Pdpartid@games, 18th Jun, $12.99) - Choose your spaceship and defeat the alien threat coming from the Moon. Fight your way through by crushing, smashing, and blowing up hostile aliens that are taking control of powerful Earth weapons and military technology. Find the entity controlling the threat and make it explode in blood. Space Dragons is a classic horizontal shoot ’em up game where you can choose different ships with unique characteristics and abilities to destroy tons of invading aliens.

Super Scram Kitty (kumogami, 18th Jun, $9.99) - The sprawling Nezu-Me space station has been overrun with devious, mutated mice! Roll around the rails in a unique blend of platform game and 2D shooter. Blast enemies, dodge threats, destroy the Nezu-Me core and get all the stranded cats back home! Super Scram Kitty is a complete re-imagining of 'Scram Kitty and his Buddy on Rails', with all new controls, remixed stages, updated enemy behaviours, and new visual effects.

The Drifter (Powerhoof, 22nd Jun, $19.99) - A murdered drifter awakens- alive again, seconds before his death. Hunted and haunted, help him untangle a mad web of conspiracy in this fast-paced point 'n click thrill-ride.

The Last Salvage Squad (Waku Waku Games, 18th Jun, $9.99) - Battle enemy forces reminiscent of alien weapons from retro sci-fi works in this single-player 2.5D FPS. One day, a gargantuan alien spaceship invades and unleashes countless combat weapons upon Earth, demolishing human civilization in the blink of an eye. Although humans succeeded in developing special weapons that could deal an effective blow to the aliens, it was too late to revive their civilization. To this day, however, the Earth has yet to fall silent despite its abandoned cities, for swarm weapons known as "CogrinaUnits," 12-meter-tall autonomous humanoid units, collect and operate the limited number of special weapons that remain, and continue to fight against the aliens, all for the sake of accomplishing the mission humanity entrusted them with....

The Towers (Entity3, 13th Jun, $1.99) - Step onto vibrant islands where towering structures rise into the sky, each one a challenge waiting to be conquered. Climb winding paths that spiral around massive towers, testing your skill, timing, and courage with every step upward. The journey is anything but simple. Treacherous hazards stand in your way, from blazing fire jets to razor-sharp spikes and crumbling floors that collapse beneath your feet. Every climb demands precision and quick thinking as the environment itself works against you.

To Bee Jazz (Afil Games, 18th Jun, $3.49) - Get ready for an explosion of jazz, cuteness, and organized chaos in To Bee Jazz, an irresistibly addictive puzzle where every drop can create the next big star of the band. Merge tiny musician bees, discover new evolutions, and transform a crowded stage into a spectacular show full of rhythm and personality. Inspired by the most satisfying merge puzzles, the game blends light physics, strategic planning, and the perfect feeling of watching chain reactions unfold. Every bee bounces, slides, and finds its place while you try to stop the stage from becoming completely overcrowded.

Ultimate Wobble Run (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 18th Jun, $5.99) - Get ready for wobbly races, messy jumps, dramatic finishes, and epic recoveries! Ultimate Wobble Run is a chaotic physics-based party racing game where little runners sprint, jump, fall, stumble, recover, and compete all the way to the finish line. Race against the clock in single-player challenges. Learn each level, master the movement, discover better routes, and turn every messy attempt into a faster run. Gather your friends and family for local multiplayer races with up to 4 players on the same console.

Wanderstop (Annapurna Interactive, 23rd Jun, $24.99) - Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you’ll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory.

Whisper of the House (GD Studio, 17th Jun, $11.99) - Whisper of the House is a cozy game about organizing and decorating. You'll take on various tasks from the townspeople—helping them move, organize, and clean their spaces. In the process, your gentle touch might make a difference in their lives, and perhaps uncover some hidden stories. . .

ココロアップリケ／KoKoRo Appliqué (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 18th Jun, $1.28) - Let's not let the memory of the earthquake fade. The heroine, Frill, has left her heart somewhere after a certain event. . . She knows this herself, and has been living each day aimlessly. When she dreams, someone calling themselves the "Guardian of Dreams" speaks to her. . . ? After finding an old teddy bear, how will Frill, a slightly selfish and modern heroine with no particular dreams, change? The story ends on a heartwarming note, so please enjoy!

Switch eShop - Game Trial

EA SPORTS FC 26 (Electronic Arts, $13.99) - The Club is yours in EA SPORTS FC 26! Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience. Put your dream squad to the test in local and online multiplayer, lead your club through challenges based on real-world scenarios, and develop your own player for the pitch. Starting today at 10 a.m. PT until June 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online members can download and try the full EA SPORTS FC 26 games for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems at no additional cost. If you decide to purchase the game during or after this offer, you’ll keep all save data, so you won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Additionally, Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase the digital versions of EA SPORTS FC 26 for 80% off until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT!