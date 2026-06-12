Nintendo's Japanese branch has announced it's placed new purchase requirements on the Switch 2, after discovering "multiple orders" suspected of scalping consoles.

The notice specifically highlights the Switch 2 "multi-language" model sold on the Nintendo Store in Japan. To purchase one of these units, customers will now be required to have "50 hours or more" of play time on the original Switch (as of the end of May 2026) before they can purchase this new unit.

As further noted, this does not include the hours spent on demo software or free software, and Nintendo is also limiting Switch 2 orders to one purchase per Nintendo account. Here's the full translated notice about this via social media:

Nintendo: Regarding sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 (Multilingual) on the Nintendo Store, we have temporarily suspended sales after identifying multiple orders suspected of hoarding or similar activities. To ensure we can deliver the product to as many customers as possible, we will now limit sales to customers who meet the following conditions. We appreciate your understanding. Please note that there are no changes to the purchase conditions for the Nintendo Switch 2 (Japanese/Japan-only). <Requirements for Purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2 (Multilingual Version)> ・As of 11:59 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2026, you must have played the Nintendo Switch for 50 hours or more.

*Excludes demo versions and free software.

*The purchase limit is one unit per Nintendo Account.

In case you missed it, Nintendo's new price for the Switch 2 will come into effect this September in Western markets. In Japan, the new prices have already been applied as of May 2026. The company is also increasing the price of the original Switch hardware in Japan as well as its Switch Online subscription in this location.

The reasoning for these price increases are due to "changes in market conditions" and "global business outlook". This isn't isolated to Nintendo, either. Every major player in the console space has announced price increases in recent months in response to global supply shortages and other market factors. It's even ignited rumours about next-generation hardware delays.

You can find out more about the new prices for the Switch 2 and original Switch in our previous story here on Nintendo Life: