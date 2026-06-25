Nintendo has announced it is constructing a new R&D base in Kyoto, Japan, officially called the 'Technology Development Center'.

The company states that the new building "will serve as a new research and development base for Nintendo’s software and hardware", with completion currently planned for March 2029. It had previously acquired the land required for the new building from the City of Kyoto in 2022 following an official proposal process that commenced in 2021.

The cost of the construction is currently estimated at ¥121 billion (just shy of $750 million). Nintendo previously referred to the building as Corporate Headquarters Development Center, Building No. 2 (which doesn't have the same ring to it, let's be fair), but it seems the company is now well on its way to delivering its vision for the future.

Here's a look at the specifications provided by Nintendo:

Facility Name Nintendo Co., Ltd. Technology Development Center Location 11-1 Hokotate-cho, Kamitoba, Minami-ku, Kyoto, Japan Building Area 6,084.00㎡ Floor Area 49,305.87㎡ Height 67.570m (excluding rooftop structures) Stories 9 above ground and 1 below ground Planned completion date March 2029



So this is certainly promising for the future of Nintendo. The company investing so heavily in research and development for both its software and hardware can only be a good thing for fans and investors alike.

Of course, we have a little while to wait until it's all done and dusted, and theoretically we'll probably never hear about it in any official capacity following completion in 2029, but hopefully it'll lead to more delightful experiences from Nintendo in the future.