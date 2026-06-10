Apart from the announcement of DK Challenges this week, Nintendo has also revealed a new Donkey Kong-themed update for its Alarmo sound clock.

This latest update for the clock adds seven alarm sounds from DK and Pauline's new Switch 2 outing, Donkey Kong Bananza. This includes a sound based on the Emerald Rush DLC and there's also a theme for the clock's interface.

This follows multiple other updates for Nintendo Alarmo adding themes based on games such as Animal Crossing, Mario and more. If we get official English patch notes, we'll update this post.

The latest update follows the release of Version 4.0.0 for the soundclock in May. This update included some changes, a new feature and fixes.