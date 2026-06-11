One of the many surprises of the latest Nintendo Direct was the announcement Ninjala would be making a comeback next year with a sequel.

Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet will arrive "exclusively" for the Switch 2 in Spring 2027, and promises to delivers the series' "first-ever open world". It's also described as being the "first chapter of a two-part saga", where the protagonist is "hurled into an unknown world after breaking a forbidden seal".

Here's a bit more about what to expect, courtesy of the official PR:

"Adventure across vast landscapes on a quest to return to Earth. Master diverse Ninja Gum actions like Gum Boost, Gum Balloon, and a new Gum Hook to speed across the planet, and score exhilarating “IPPON” victories against enemies with weapons like katanas, hammers, and rockets!"

There will also be four-player support for co-op, where players can battle against fearsome and giant foes locally and online. There's no mention of traditional competitive multiplayer (at least yet), or information about if the sequel will be paid or free-to-play like the previous game, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

GungHo began winding down the original multiplayer-driven Ninjala game last year. The title also received a compatibility update on the Switch 2.

To celebrate the announcement of the second game, the first title is currently giving away 1,000 Jala for free for a limited time. Episodes 1-63 of the Ninjala anime are also returning to YouTube. GungHo notes how this "original series ties directly into the story of Ninjala 2", and if you catch up now, you'll be "walking into the new game like a true veteran".