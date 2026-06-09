Like other Pokémon titles, the new free-to-download game Pokémon Champions on Switch offers distribution Pokémon you can add to your party.

The latest one is now here and it's available until next week, with the cut off date 14th June 2026. As highlighted by Serebii.net, it's a Charizard to celebrate the Pokémon Japan Championships 2026.

Like the previous distribution event, this Charizard comes with a special title: "Charizard the Festive". As for the moveset, it comes equipped with Flare Blitz, Dragon Claw, Thunder Punch and Dragon Dance. It also comes with the ability Blaze.

To redeem this Pokémon the code you'll need is: L12ARD0NPJCS26

From the main menu, select the 'Submenu' icon, and from here, navigate to the 'Mystery Gifts' option and input the code. After this, you can find the Mystery Gift in your Mailbox and add it to your storage box.

In case you missed it, Pokémon Champions will launch for mobile devices later this month on 17th June 2026. There will be cross-save support and if you log into the game during this version's launch, you'll receive a Raichu with two Mega Stones. You can find out more in our previous post: