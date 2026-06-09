Last week, Nintendo Music received a major update adding not only web browser support but also the tracks of Mario Kart World.

This soundtrack came loaded with 130 tracks and Nintendo mentioned at the time how the "Free Roam" tracks were planned to be added. This week's update has now added 18 tracks from this mode. Eight songs are based on Super Mario Galaxy and other ten are from the Super Mario Galaxy 2 playlist.

Nintendo Music: Mario Kart World - Free Roam (9th June 2026)

Super Mario Galaxy

Egg Planet Space Junk Road Enter Bowser Jr.! Buoy Base Gusty Garden Rosalina in the Observatory Final Battle with Bowser Purple Comet

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Sky Station Yoshi Star Galaxy Starship Mario 1 The Starship's Journey Digga-Leg Puzzle Plank Wild Glide Cloudy Court Melty Monster Bowser's Galaxy Generator

In case you missed last week's news, the latest update for Nintendo Music added web browser support and also rolled out support for iPad, CarPlay, and the ability to search for tracks with Siri. To listen to Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.