Updated [Tue 9th Jun, 2026 06:15 BST]: Last week, Nintendo Music received a major update adding not only web browser support but also the tracks of Mario Kart World.

This soundtrack came loaded with 130 tracks and Nintendo mentioned at the time how the "Free Roam" tracks were planned to be added. This week's update has now added 18 tracks from this mode. Eight songs are based on Super Mario Galaxy and other ten are from the Super Mario Galaxy 2 playlist.

Nintendo Music: Mario Kart World - Free Roam (9th June 2026)

Super Mario Galaxy

Egg Planet Space Junk Road Enter Bowser Jr.! Buoy Base Gusty Garden Rosalina in the Observatory Final Battle with Bowser Purple Comet

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Sky Station Yoshi Star Galaxy Starship Mario 1 The Starship's Journey Digga-Leg Puzzle Plank Wild Glide Cloudy Court Melty Monster Bowser's Galaxy Generator

Once again, this follows the Mario Kart World soundtrack release for Nintendo Music last week. It added 130 tracks:

Title Theme Title Theme (Loop) Title Theme (Extended) Mario Bros. Circuit (Intro) Mario Bros. Circuit Crown City (Intro) Crown City Whistlestop Summit (Intro) Whistlestop Summit DK Spaceport (Intro) DK Spaceport DK Spaceport (Lap 2) DK Spaceport (Lap 3) DK Spaceport (Lap 4) DK Spaceport (Lap 5) DK Spaceport (Final Lap) Desert Hills (Intro) Desert Hills Shy Guy Bazaar (Intro) Shy Guy Bazaar Wario Stardium (Intro) Wario Stadium Airship Fortress (Intro) Airship Fortress DK Pass (Intro) DK Pass Starview Peak (Intro) Starview Peak Sky-High Sundae (Intro) Sky-High Sundae Wario's Galleon (Intro) Wario's Galleon Koopa Troopa Beach (Intro) Koopa Troopa Beach Faraway Oasis (Intro) Faraway Oasis Peach Stadium (Intro) Peach Stadium Peach Beach (Intro) Peach Beach Salty Salty Speedway (Intro) Salty Salty Speedway Dino Dino Jungle (Intro) Dino Dino Jungle Great ? Block Ruins (Intro) Great ? Block Ruins Cheap Cheap Falls (Intro) Cheap Cheap Falls Dandelion Depths (Intro) Dandelion Depths Boo Cinema (Intro) Boo Cinema Boo Cinema (Inside the Screen) Dry Bones Burnout (Intro) Dry Bones Burnout Moo Moo Meadows (Intro) Moo Moo Meadows Choco Mountain (Intro) Choco Mountain Toad's Factory (Intro) Toad's Factory Bowser's Castle (Intro) Bowser's Castle Acorn Heights (Intro) Acorn Heights Mario Circuit (Intro) Mario Circuit To Rainbow Road Rainbow Road Rainbow Road (On the Water) Rainbow Road (Space Station) Rainbow Road (Final Lap Intro) Rainbow Road (Final Lap Fanfare) Rainbow Road (Finale) Battle Course (Super Mario Kart) Cain Chomp Roulette (Mario Kart Wii) Battle Stadium (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) Delfino Pier (Mario Kart Wii) Thwomp Desert (Mario Kart Wii) Battle Course (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!) Battle Course (Mario Kart 64) Battle Course (Mario Kart DS) Spectating Course Select Opening (Mushroom Cup) Opening (Flower Cup) Opening (Star Cup) Opening (Shell Cup) Opening (Banana Cup) Opening (Leaf Cup) Opening (Lightning Cup) Opening (Special Cup) Opening (Knockout Tour) Starting Grid Starting Grid (Time Trials) Starting Grid (Battle) Super Star Final Lap Fanfare Finish! (1st Place) Finish! (Upper Ranks) Finish! (Lower Ranks) Victory Lap Victory Lap (Rainbow Road Results Screen A Results Screen B Results Screen C Results Screen D Results Screen (Rainbow Road) Replay Trophy Theme Special Cup Appears Mirror Mode Unlocked Choco Island (Mission) Mario Circuit (Mission) Ghost Valley (Mission) Vanilla Lake (Mission) Koopa Beach (Mission) Mission Clear Staff Credits Title Screen (Fusion) (Super Mario Kart) Title Screen (Latin Jazz) (Super Mario Kart) Donut Plains (Super Mario Kart) Ghost Valley (Super Mario Kart) Bowser Castle (Super Mario Kart) Choco Island (Samba) (Super Mario Kart) Choco Island (Bossa Nova) (Super Mario Kart) Koopa Beach (Super Mario Kart) Vanilla Lake (Super Mario Kart) Rainbow Road (Super Mario Kart) Staff Credits (Super Mario Kart)

In case you missed last week's news, the latest update for Nintendo Music added web browser support and also rolled out support for iPad, CarPlay, and the ability to search for tracks with Siri. To listen to Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.