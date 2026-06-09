Mario Kart World
Image: Nintendo

Updated [Tue 9th Jun, 2026 06:15 BST]: Last week, Nintendo Music received a major update adding not only web browser support but also the tracks of Mario Kart World.

This soundtrack came loaded with 130 tracks and Nintendo mentioned at the time how the "Free Roam" tracks were planned to be added. This week's update has now added 18 tracks from this mode. Eight songs are based on Super Mario Galaxy and other ten are from the Super Mario Galaxy 2 playlist.

Nintendo Music: Mario Kart World - Free Roam (9th June 2026)

Super Mario Galaxy

  1. Egg Planet
  2. Space Junk Road
  3. Enter Bowser Jr.!
  4. Buoy Base
  5. Gusty Garden
  6. Rosalina in the Observatory
  7. Final Battle with Bowser
  8. Purple Comet

Super Mario Galaxy 2

  1. Sky Station
  2. Yoshi Star Galaxy
  3. Starship Mario 1
  4. The Starship's Journey
  5. Digga-Leg
  6. Puzzle Plank
  7. Wild Glide
  8. Cloudy Court
  9. Melty Monster
  10. Bowser's Galaxy Generator

Once again, this follows the Mario Kart World soundtrack release for Nintendo Music last week. It added 130 tracks:

  1. Title Theme
  2. Title Theme (Loop)
  3. Title Theme (Extended)
  4. Mario Bros. Circuit (Intro)
  5. Mario Bros. Circuit
  6. Crown City (Intro)
  7. Crown City
  8. Whistlestop Summit (Intro)
  9. Whistlestop Summit
  10. DK Spaceport (Intro)
  11. DK Spaceport
  12. DK Spaceport (Lap 2)
  13. DK Spaceport (Lap 3)
  14. DK Spaceport (Lap 4)
  15. DK Spaceport (Lap 5)
  16. DK Spaceport (Final Lap)
  17. Desert Hills (Intro)
  18. Desert Hills
  19. Shy Guy Bazaar (Intro)
  20. Shy Guy Bazaar
  21. Wario Stardium (Intro)
  22. Wario Stadium
  23. Airship Fortress (Intro)
  24. Airship Fortress
  25. DK Pass (Intro)
  26. DK Pass
  27. Starview Peak (Intro)
  28. Starview Peak
  29. Sky-High Sundae (Intro)
  30. Sky-High Sundae
  31. Wario's Galleon (Intro)
  32. Wario's Galleon
  33. Koopa Troopa Beach (Intro)
  34. Koopa Troopa Beach
  35. Faraway Oasis (Intro)
  36. Faraway Oasis
  37. Peach Stadium (Intro)
  38. Peach Stadium
  39. Peach Beach (Intro)
  40. Peach Beach
  41. Salty Salty Speedway (Intro)
  42. Salty Salty Speedway
  43. Dino Dino Jungle (Intro)
  44. Dino Dino Jungle
  45. Great ? Block Ruins (Intro)
  46. Great ? Block Ruins
  47. Cheap Cheap Falls (Intro)
  48. Cheap Cheap Falls
  49. Dandelion Depths (Intro)
  50. Dandelion Depths
  51. Boo Cinema (Intro)
  52. Boo Cinema
  53. Boo Cinema (Inside the Screen)
  54. Dry Bones Burnout (Intro)
  55. Dry Bones Burnout
  56. Moo Moo Meadows (Intro)
  57. Moo Moo Meadows
  58. Choco Mountain (Intro)
  59. Choco Mountain
  60. Toad's Factory (Intro)
  61. Toad's Factory
  62. Bowser's Castle (Intro)
  63. Bowser's Castle
  64. Acorn Heights (Intro)
  65. Acorn Heights
  66. Mario Circuit (Intro)
  67. Mario Circuit
  68. To Rainbow Road
  69. Rainbow Road
  70. Rainbow Road (On the Water)
  71. Rainbow Road (Space Station)
  72. Rainbow Road (Final Lap Intro)
  73. Rainbow Road (Final Lap Fanfare)
  74. Rainbow Road (Finale)
  75. Battle Course (Super Mario Kart)
  76. Cain Chomp Roulette (Mario Kart Wii)
  77. Battle Stadium (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe)
  78. Delfino Pier (Mario Kart Wii)
  79. Thwomp Desert (Mario Kart Wii)
  80. Battle Course (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!)
  81. Battle Course (Mario Kart 64)
  82. Battle Course (Mario Kart DS)
  83. Spectating
  84. Course Select
  85. Opening (Mushroom Cup)
  86. Opening (Flower Cup)
  87. Opening (Star Cup)
  88. Opening (Shell Cup)
  89. Opening (Banana Cup)
  90. Opening (Leaf Cup)
  91. Opening (Lightning Cup)
  92. Opening (Special Cup)
  93. Opening (Knockout Tour)
  94. Starting Grid
  95. Starting Grid (Time Trials)
  96. Starting Grid (Battle)
  97. Super Star
  98. Final Lap Fanfare
  99. Finish! (1st Place)
  100. Finish! (Upper Ranks)
  101. Finish! (Lower Ranks)
  102. Victory Lap
  103. Victory Lap (Rainbow Road
  104. Results Screen A
  105. Results Screen B
  106. Results Screen C
  107. Results Screen D
  108. Results Screen (Rainbow Road)
  109. Replay
  110. Trophy Theme
  111. Special Cup Appears
  112. Mirror Mode Unlocked
  113. Choco Island (Mission)
  114. Mario Circuit (Mission)
  115. Ghost Valley (Mission)
  116. Vanilla Lake (Mission)
  117. Koopa Beach (Mission)
  118. Mission Clear
  119. Staff Credits
  120. Title Screen (Fusion) (Super Mario Kart)
  121. Title Screen (Latin Jazz) (Super Mario Kart)
  122. Donut Plains (Super Mario Kart)
  123. Ghost Valley (Super Mario Kart)
  124. Bowser Castle (Super Mario Kart)
  125. Choco Island (Samba) (Super Mario Kart)
  126. Choco Island (Bossa Nova) (Super Mario Kart)
  127. Koopa Beach (Super Mario Kart)
  128. Vanilla Lake (Super Mario Kart)
  129. Rainbow Road (Super Mario Kart)
  130. Staff Credits (Super Mario Kart)

In case you missed last week's news, the latest update for Nintendo Music added web browser support and also rolled out support for iPad, CarPlay, and the ability to search for tracks with Siri. To listen to Nintendo Music, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.

Will you be listening to these tracks on Nintendo Music? Let us know in the comments.