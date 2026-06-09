Sega and Atlus brought the big guns to the Nintendo Direct today with
Persona Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Switch 2.
Originally released in 2024, the JRPG garnered critical acclaim across the board for its visuals and mechanics, and fans have been itching to see it launch on Nintendo's console. Your wait is almost over – it will release on 12th November 2026.
Take that, GTA!
It seems like it'll be a straight port for this one, so don't go expecting any exclusive content or anything. Not that we need it, as such, it's a pretty massive game as it is.
Let's check out the key features:
- ATLUS' Newest Fantasy JRPG: A mysterious & exciting story unfolds in a world where people must fight their own anxiety. Join the high-stakes Royal Tournament that promises hours of captivating exploration and discovery.
- Award-winning Art Direction: Ride your “gauntlet runner” to faraway dungeons & towns across an expansive world. Discover beautiful landscapes accompanied by captivating music, immersive UI, & anime cutscenes.
- Innovative Battle System: An exhilarating turn-based combat system with a blend of real time action. Party customization through "Archetype" powers provides the freedom to personalize your adventures.
- Time Management System: Go on quests, dungeon dive, & hunt for treasures by day. Strengthen relationships, build bonds, & increase virtues by night. Choose your actions wisely, time management is key to achieving your goal.