Sega and Atlus brought the big guns to the Nintendo Direct today with Persona Metaphor: ReFantazio for the Switch 2.

Originally released in 2024, the JRPG garnered critical acclaim across the board for its visuals and mechanics, and fans have been itching to see it launch on Nintendo's console. Your wait is almost over – it will release on 12th November 2026.

Take that, GTA!

It seems like it'll be a straight port for this one, so don't go expecting any exclusive content or anything. Not that we need it, as such, it's a pretty massive game as it is.

Let's check out the key features: