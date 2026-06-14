If you've been playing the Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection, be on the lookout for a patch early next week.

According to a post by the official Mega Man social media account, the Legacy Collection is getting an update on 15th June 2026, which will fix bugs and improve functionality.

It elaborates a little on this, explaining how the game will add the ability to swap the assignment of the 'Confirm' and 'Cancel' buttons on the controller. This update will also be required to continue using the game's online features and modes. When we find out more, we'll let you know.

If you haven't already tried out this collection since its arrival on the Switch in March, it contains the following titles:

Mega Man Star Force Leo

Mega Man Star Force Dragon

Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxNinja

Mega Man Star Force 2 ZerkerxSamurai

Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

You can find out more about this game in our review here on Nintendo Life. We gave it eight out of ten stars, calling it a "must-have experience for curious Rockman fans":