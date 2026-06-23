You wouldn't have expected the match-three puzzler Mythmatch as the natural follow-up for LittleBigPlanet and Ratchet & Clank programmer Moo Yu, but when it arrived on PC earlier this year, it quickly had people hooked. Fast forward a few months, and the game is finally coming to Switch.

Yu's Team Artichoke studio has today announced that Mythmatch will arrive on the Switch eShop on 7th July — and we have to say, it feels like the right home for it.

On the surface, this is a match-three puzzler, following Artemis' attempts to rebuild a small town after being cast down to Earth by Hermes. Though, as you'll see from the above trailer, it's no Candy Crush. While merging items is the aim of the game, you'll use it to complete requests, build structures, and take on Olympians through both the main story and side minigames.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

Community-based Town Building: Merge, build, and craft with the help of the women of Ithaca to rebuild while Odysseus and crew are lost at sea.

Roguelite Arcade Minigames: Each Olympian has a different challenge for you with merge minigames inspired by Tetris, Overcooked, and Super Autopets.

Heartfelt Stories: Earn the trust of the mortals and use your immortal status to solve each of their personal quests.

Co-op Arcade Mode: Hop into any of the minigames with a front straight from the main menu in the Arcade mode.

The game received a handful of positive reviews on its PC launch earlier this year, though the simple art style and pick-up puzzling make us think it'll be a nice fit for Switch. Fortunately, we don't have long to go until we can find out!

Will you be checking out Mythmatch on Switch next month? Let us know in the comments.