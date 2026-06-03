Kirby Air Riders on the Switch 2 might not be getting the support it once was, but it's still receiving updates for its amiibo line.

The next pair of amiibo to be made compatible with Air Riders include Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra. These amiibo were originally announced for the game earlier this year in March, but don't have an official release date yet.

Here's a bit about their function and below this are the full patch notes for Kirby Air Riders Version 1.3.3, according to Nintendo's official support page:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

"Your Main Menu Figure can be updated to match the rider & air ride machine combo of your figure. These can also be used to play with a figure player (FP) in certain modes, matching the combination you scanned, which can be trained through gameplay. Unique rewards are unlocked the first time you scan these amiibo."

Kirby Air Riders: Ver. 1.3.3 (Released June 2, 2026)

General

The following amiibo figures are now supported.

Sword Kirby & Dragoon

Noir Dedede & Hydra

Note: Ver. 1.3.3 may not be compatible with replays from Ver. 1.3.2 to Ver. 1.3.0. Ver. 1.3.3 is not compatible with replays from Ver. 1.2.0 and earlier. Convert replays you want to keep to video files by selecting Record on the playback-settings screen within Cached Data and Data Replay before downloading the update. (Note: A microSD Express card is required to use this function.)

As noted, this latest update for Kirby Air Riders may not be compatible with replays from previous versions of the game. So, you'll want to back up any videos before performing this latest game update. Version 1.3.3 follows a previous update in March 2026, which included multiple bug fixes.

If you haven't played Kirby Air Riders on the Switch 2 yet, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo also previously confirmed the Dedede & Tank Star would be releasing on 2nd July 2026.