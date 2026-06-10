One of the highlights of the latest Nintendo Direct was the news Square Enix would finally be releasing proper versions of the Kingdom Hearts games on the Switch and Switch 2.

This followed on from the news in May about the cloud version demos being removed from the eShop in certain locations. Now, in an update, Square Enix's support page has officially confirmed the discontinuation of the cloud versions of the game.

These versions are no longer avaialble to purchase as of 9th June 2026, and the service for these titles will end on 9th June 2027. Here's the update in full, which also notes how cloud version owners are eligible for a discount on digital versions of the Kingdom Hearts games, which are now available. Here's the full rundown from Square Enix's support page:

KINGDOM HEARTS Switch™ Cloud Version – Notice Regarding Discontinuation of Sale & Service (June 9, 2026)

Nintendo Switch Cloud Version titles in the KINGDOM HEARTS series were discontinued from sale as of 14:59 (UTC) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Even after the discontinuation of sales, these titles will remain playable until 14:59 (UTC) on Wednesday, June 9, 2027. We sincerely apologize to our valued customers for this sudden announcement.



■ Titles Discontinued from Sale & Service

・KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - Cloud Version

・KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version

・KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version

・KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud



■ Discontinuation of Service Schedule

・Notice Regarding Discontinuation of Sale & Service (this notice)

15:00 (UTC) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026



・Discontinuation of Service

14:59 (UTC) on Wednesday, June 9, 2027



In addition, digital versions of the KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III] for Nintendo Switch 2 (as well as the Nintendo Switch version for KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX -), will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Customers who own the Nintendo Switch Cloud Version of any KINGDOM HEARTS title can purchase the corresponding Nintendo Switch 2 digital version at a discounted price on Nintendo eShop. Players will also be able to transfer their save data from the Cloud Version to the Nintendo Switch 2 digital version.



■ Titles Eligible for Nintendo Switch™ Cloud Version Owner Discount

・KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - (Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 version)

・KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Nintendo Switch 2 version)

・KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) (Nintendo Switch 2 version)

・KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III] (Nintendo Switch 2 version)

*Only the digital version corresponding to the Cloud Version title you own is eligible for the discount. The physical version of KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I~III] is not eligible.

*Customers who own KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud are eligible for discounts on all digital versions.



We hope you continue to enjoy the Nintendo Switch Cloud Version titles in the KINGDOM HEARTS series until service ends on Wednesday, June 9, 2027 at 14:59 (UTC).

The digital Switch and Switch 2 versions of the Kingdom Hearts games will arrive on 8th October 2026. In some related news, Kingdom Hearts 4 has also been confirmed for the Switch 2.