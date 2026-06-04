There appears to have been another ratings board leak, and this time it's for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven R. This unannounced title is apparently on its way to the Switch and Switch 2.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, an arena-style brawler featuring tag-team fighting, was previously released on PlayStation 3 & 4 in 2015 and 2016. It was developed by CyberConnect 2 and published by Bandai Namco, and the new game classification that's surfaced comes from the Brazilian ratings board.

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Although no details have been shared about this title just yet, it's expected to be like the developer's remaster of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, which was released for the Switch in 2022, and featured new and expanded content, including season passes.

Of course, there's been no official announcement just yet - so this is just a rating for now. If you would like to find out more about what to potentially expect, you can read the review for the PlayStation 4 version of the game on our sibling site Push Square.