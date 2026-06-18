The latest sales data from Japan is in thanks to Famitsu, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has finally been knocked from its perch by none other than Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2026.
The latest Konami entry is a big hit over in Japan, shifting a total of 100,976 units in its debut week. Tomodachi Life, meanwhile, added another 37,888 to its running total, which is still pretty great. Overall sales for the game are inching toward 1.5 million, having already surpassed Pokémon Pokopia.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (8th-14th June)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|
Switch
|
100,976
|NEW
|2
|
Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream
|
Switch
|37,888
|1,347,070
|3
|
eFootball Kick-Off!
|
Switch 2
|8,143
|28,190
|4
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|7,781
|1,056,982
|5
|
Astro Bot
|
PS5
|6,533
|111,250
|6
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|5,042
|2,970,496
|7
|
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|
Switch 2
|4,249
|64,802
|8
|
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
Switch 2
|4,169
|34,826
|9
|
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
|
Switch 2
|3,544
|NEW
|10
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|3,379
|4,222,322
Hardware is a familiar picture this week. Switch 2 is still leading the pack, though overall sales figures are understandably down at the moment. The relatively affordable PS5 Digital Edition is performing quite well, as is the lower entry Switch Lite.
Shoutout to the Xbox Series S for shifting 117 units too. The Master Chief will like that.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (8th-14th June
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
25,793
|5,914,065
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|6,610
|
1,316,161
|3
|
Switch Lite
|2,445
|6,979,497
|4
|Switch OLED
|1,831
|9,590,639
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
1,257
|363,209
|6
|
Switch
|657
|20,301,736
|7
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|326
|32,238
|8
|
PlayStation 5
|
317
|5,920,422
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
129
|
327,620
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|
117
|342,445
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 13
I'd argue its more down to availability, if its anything like as scarce in Japan. Tomodachi Life has been sold out for over a month here in the UK, only just back in stock.
I've read Astrobot is charting because of a weird case where a certain store was selling it on clearance for less than a price another store was accepting it for trade-ins lol.
So some people in Japan have been making money off buying Astrobot and trading it in.
Switch 1 games dominate. I think that Nintendo has the problem that almost no new Switch 1 games were announced.
In an era of more and more expensive new hardware, selling games for the existing 154 million Switch 1 systems out there is becoming really important.
Series X digital beating regular PS5, watch out Nintendo, could be next!
See Nintendo? Japan loves baseball! Go ahead and whip up another Mario Sluggers!
please localise power pro baseball I have money
@jake1421 ikr? All we got was that crappy mini version. I want the full thing with the story mode etc. Would love to play it.
"Switch 2 is still leading the pack, though overall sales figures are understandably down at the moment."
"Understandably?"
Not surprised to see Tomodachi Life in second when a new Powerful Pro Baseball comes out - as can be seen here that series is quite popular in Japan (as is baseball in general, in fact it's the most popular sport there)!
Anyway, personally happy to see those in 1st and 2nd, eFootball Kick-Off in 3rd, Pokopia in 4th, Astro Bot in 5th, World in 6th, Yoshi in 7th, Rebirth in 8th, Victory Road debuting in 9th - wish it sold more, but of course I guess many got it digitally since it was available only that way until now (funnily enough my copy should be among these since I've preordered it on Japanese Amazon) - and of course Switch 2 still on top of the hardware charts and selling way more than other systems despite the decrease... and by the way, if it more or less sells the same next week it will have sold more than 100k units in a month anyway!
Good to see Astro Bot in the charts. Lovely game. Pure fun.
Edit: Bit sadder now after reading the Dr's comment but hopefully some people actually played it too!
I really don't get why Nintendo skipped baseball again with Switch Sports Resort.
I wish we would get a new Mario Super Sluggers.
@Grumblevolcano
Yeah it is a strange one. Especially seeing as they brought boxing back.
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