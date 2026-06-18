The latest sales data from Japan is in thanks to Famitsu, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has finally been knocked from its perch by none other than Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2026.

The latest Konami entry is a big hit over in Japan, shifting a total of 100,976 units in its debut week. Tomodachi Life, meanwhile, added another 37,888 to its running total, which is still pretty great. Overall sales for the game are inching toward 1.5 million, having already surpassed Pokémon Pokopia.

Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (8th-14th June) Total Unit Sales 1 Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Switch 100,976 NEW 2 Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Switch 37,888 1,347,070 3 eFootball Kick-Off! Switch 2 8,143 28,190 4 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 7,781 1,056,982 5 Astro Bot PS5 6,533 111,250 6 Mario Kart World Switch 2 5,042 2,970,496 7 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Switch 2 4,249 64,802 8 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2 4,169 34,826 9 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Switch 2 3,544 NEW 10 Minecraft Switch 3,379 4,222,322

Hardware is a familiar picture this week. Switch 2 is still leading the pack, though overall sales figures are understandably down at the moment. The relatively affordable PS5 Digital Edition is performing quite well, as is the lower entry Switch Lite.

Shoutout to the Xbox Series S for shifting 117 units too. The Master Chief will like that.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (8th-14th June Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 25,793 5,914,065 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 6,610 1,316,161 3 Switch Lite 2,445 6,979,497 4 Switch OLED 1,831 9,590,639 5

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,257 363,209 6

Switch 657 20,301,736 7

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 326 32,238 8

PlayStation 5 317 5,920,422 9

Xbox Series X 129 327,620 10

Xbox Series S 117 342,445

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.