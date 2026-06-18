Powerful Pro Baseball 26-27
Image: Konami

The latest sales data from Japan is in thanks to Famitsu, and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has finally been knocked from its perch by none other than Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2026.

The latest Konami entry is a big hit over in Japan, shifting a total of 100,976 units in its debut week. Tomodachi Life, meanwhile, added another 37,888 to its running total, which is still pretty great. Overall sales for the game are inching toward 1.5 million, having already surpassed Pokémon Pokopia.

Here's a look at the top ten in full:

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Position Game Platform Unit Sales (8th-14th June) Total Unit Sales
1

Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027

Switch

100,976

 NEW
2

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream

Switch

 37,888 1,347,070
3

eFootball Kick-Off!

Switch 2

 8,143 28,190
4

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 7,781 1,056,982
5

Astro Bot

PS5

 6,533 111,250
6

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 5,042 2,970,496
7

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Switch 2

 4,249 64,802
8

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Switch 2

 4,169 34,826
9

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Switch 2

 3,544 NEW
10

Minecraft

Switch

 3,379 4,222,322

Hardware is a familiar picture this week. Switch 2 is still leading the pack, though overall sales figures are understandably down at the moment. The relatively affordable PS5 Digital Edition is performing quite well, as is the lower entry Switch Lite.

Shoutout to the Xbox Series S for shifting 117 units too. The Master Chief will like that.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (8th-14th June Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2

25,793

 5,914,065
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 6,610

1,316,161
3

Switch Lite

 2,445 6,979,497
4 Switch OLED 1,831 9,590,639
5

PlayStation 5 Pro

1,257

 363,209
6

Switch

 657 20,301,736
7

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 326 32,238
8

PlayStation 5

317

 5,920,422
9

Xbox Series X

129

327,620
10

Xbox Series S

117

 342,445

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.

[source famitsu.com]