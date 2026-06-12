Following the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the Switch 2 last month, MachineGames has now rolled out a new update.

If you have encountered any bugs, Update 8 Hotfix 1 might help. It comes loaded with bug fixes specifically addressing some problems with the Switch 2 version, and improving the overall stability of the title.

MachineGames has also included some updates for all platforms - addressing stutters and more. Here's the full rundown via the company's official social media account:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Update 8 Hotfix 1 (12th June 2026)

We've pushed a small hotfix today for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Check below for the official notes:

Bug Fixes

This small update fixes some player-reported issues encountered since the most recent release.

[Nintendo Switch 2] Fixed two common crashes, improving game stability.

[All platforms] Fixed the ragdoll system to prevent enemies from rotating when being picked up or popping when standing up after being knocked to the ground.

[All platforms] Fixed a small stutter when a game level first loads.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a great experience on the Switch 2. Here's quick sample:

"A globe-trotting adventure with compelling exploration, crunchy melee, and tomb-raiding puzzles. With a great story and sky-high production value, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is an authentic new franchise entry with a capable lead in Troy Baker. And despite taking the odd hit, the Switch 2 port holds its own admirably."