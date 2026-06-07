Bloober Team, the Polish horror game specialist behind titles like Cronos: New Dawn, has this week announced Star Trek: Shadow Frontier in partnership with Paramount Games. It will be "Coming Soon" to the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

The game is described as a psychological story-driven action-adventure set in third-person, where players take on the role of Ro Laren, who must survive a breathtaking but lethal environment located in the expansive Star Trek universe. Here's some information via the Steam listing:

"After crashing onto a distant planet overtaken by a strange consciousness, Ro Laren must survive in an environment that is as breathtaking as it is lethal. In true Star Trek fashion, Ro’s mission is driven by duty and purpose. But here, discovery comes at a terrible cost. The more she uncovers, the deeper she is pulled into a corrupted labyrinth where her memories twist and the planet threatens to sever her connection to reality. Only by solving the mysteries of this strange world can Ro hope to make peace with the demons of her past, boldly going into the heart of darkness like never before."

Throughout her story, she'll have to deal with dangerous creatures and surroundings, and choose whether or not to engage in combat or outmaneuver the enemy. The hostile ecosystem also poses a "constant threat", as it attempts to absorb Ro's consciousness, "burrowing deep in her mind and plaguing her with haunting visions".

Bloober also promises to offer a good blend of "exploration, puzzles, combat and cinematic set-pieces" wrapped up in a "gripping" story adventure that rewards "patience, observation and smart decision-making". According to the content description, you can also expect "intense violence, blood and gore against aliens".

If this wasn't enough for one day, Bloober Team has also announced Cronos: Lazarus DLC will be arriving in "Fall 2026".