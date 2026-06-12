Pokémon merch has extended to basically every facet of our lives by this point, but one section that's remained relatively untouched is our beloved pets. How are we supposed to let everyone know that we're the biggest Poké fan in the world when out on a doggy walk, eh? Fortunately, The Pokémon Company has found a solution.

The new 'Pokémon Playful Partners' collection is all about decking out your pet in merch. It runs the full gamut from bowls, harnesses and beds, to cat toys and treat pots, all adorned with adorable little 'mon images from artist James Turner.

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The entire range is now available on The Pokémon Center website, ranging in price from £7.99 / $9.99 silicone can covers, all the way up to the £179.99 / $229.99 Snorlax bed (which, despite the price, really is very sweet).

We're split between Team Dog and Team Cat here at Nintendo Life, so in the interest of balance, here's a range of the cutest little models we've ever seen from both sides, sporting some of the collection:

Surely there's not a big market for scalping pet accessories... right?