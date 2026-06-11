As good as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is, a lot of folks are in agreement that it suffered from poor pacing and an overstuffed world full of needless minigames.

Well, if you hoped that the upcoming sequel, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, would be a bit more streamlined, then you'd best just set your expectations accordingly. In a new interview with VGC, director Naoki Hamaguchi confirms that Revelations will actually have more minigames than its predecessor.

This comes from a desire to stick to the original vision and not bend over backwards to address fan feedback. If the team tried to fix absolutely everything that fans weren't completely satisfied with, then you'd wind up with a game that "doesn’t really have any character".

Here's what he had to say:

“What I can say for Revelation is that it will feature as many mini-games as it did in Rebirth, if not more. I did not want to make a cut on that aspect. I didn’t want to reduce the number of mini-games. We’ll see how it turns out in terms of the fan feedback, but I will take that responsibility, depending on what happens. That was my decision.”

Despite this, Hamaguchi-san does confirm that some minigames can be skipped altogether; so even though there are more, it sounds like you'll have more agency as to which ones you actually engage with.

The interview also naturally turns to how Revelation might conclude, and although Hamaguchi-san refrains from providing any specific details (thank goodness), it sounds like the team is satisfied with the overall conclusion, saying "I think we’re pretty confident and happy with how it’s turned out".