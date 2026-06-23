Back in 2022, a group of former Fable devs came together to launch Kynseed on PC. The cute pixel art life sim has pulled in its fair share of fans in the years since, and in just a few months, it'll also arrive on Switch 1 (plus PS4/5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Developer PixelCount today shared with us that Kynseed will sprout on our Nintendo hybrids on 4th August, giving us just a few weeks to get emotionally prepared for everything the life sim can throw at us.

For those who have missed this one, Kynseed is packed with all of the usual farming and adventuring you'd expect from the visual style, with a unique hook where control passes to your children after your character dies — expect emotions aplenty.

The game has racked up thousands of positive reviews on Steam since launch, and has also been treated to over 10 additional content updates, all of which will be available in the Switch version.

Here's a brief rundown of the game's key features and a handful of Switch screenshots:

● A generation-spanning story. Embark upon an epic adventure filled with joy, sorrow, comedy, and tragedy, where choices matter and decisions echo through the generations.

● Run a business. Forge tools as a blacksmith, run a store, mix potions as an apothecary, or find other ways to build a fortune.

● A world of exploration. The land of Quill is filled with characters, secrets, danger, and dark faery tale creatures to battle.

● Farm the land. Grow ingredients for food and potions, work the soil, and set up home for your family.

● Develop Relationships. Quill is full of colourful NPCs who will remember your deeds, actions, and pranks.

● Find proverbs. Unlock the lore and secrets of this mysterious dark faery tale world.

● Gather material. Forage and farm to craft items, cook recipes or mix cures for a range of bizarre maladies.

Visually, you couldn't get much further from the team's original Fable work, but there's enough of a fantasy vibe going on under the surface that we can see some of the series' DNA creeping into this one. It certainly looks like Switch is the ideal home for it, eh?

Pre-orders should be live today - it'll set you back £19.99/$24.99/€24.99 depending on your region.

Have you checked Kynseed out on PC? Will you be nabbing it on Switch? Let us know in the comments.