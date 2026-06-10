Those hoping that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World might be right around the corner had better temper their expectations a little. While the game is launching this year, we still have a fair few months to wait.

As revealed in the Nintendo Direct, The Withered World will launch on Switch 1 and 2 on 3rd December, making it a nice holiday treat for those already after something for the Christmas list.

The new trailer gave us a brief look at some of the gameplay, showcasing the monster scouting and battling. There was also a second or two of overworld footage, all of which seemed to be running pretty smoothly, which is a relief!

Here's a closer look at some screenshots, so you can get an idea of the visuals:

The December release will give us a couple of months to dive back into Dragon Quest XI S: Shadows of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, which launches on Switch 2 in September. After that, we've got Dragon Quest XII: Beyond Dreams to look forward to, but don't expect that one any time soon.

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Will you be playing The Withered World on Switch? Let us know in the comments.