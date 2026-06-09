The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Pokopia is getting a paid expansion pass! What's more, it's available later today!
This expansion adds in a whole new underwater area, Bubbly Basin, which (unsurprisingly) takes place under the waves and throws in a bunch of Water Pokémon in the process — Mudkip fans, it's our time. Naturally, there's a bunch of new outfits and a fresh Dive ability to unlock, too.
This is just part one of the paid expansion. The second and third parts will launch later this year.
For even more Pokopia, the announcement confirmed that a free update will be heading to the game in August.
This is a breaking store, we'll update with more info soon...
Comments 4
Instant buy. Love underwater themed stuff so i'm very hyped for this.
It's just the pass itself that's available today. The new content itself isn't until August.
Though there's pre-order bonuses available today I guess?
Fingers crossed for a Pokopia + Expansion Pass physical re-release ON the cartridge next year. 🤞🤞
This now makes sense, I wondered what all the underwater space was and all the items living there. Also might be able to find where Kyogre lives!
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