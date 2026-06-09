The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Pokopia is getting a paid expansion pass! What's more, it's available later today!

This expansion adds in a whole new underwater area, Bubbly Basin, which (unsurprisingly) takes place under the waves and throws in a bunch of Water Pokémon in the process — Mudkip fans, it's our time. Naturally, there's a bunch of new outfits and a fresh Dive ability to unlock, too.

This is just part one of the paid expansion. The second and third parts will launch later this year.

For even more Pokopia, the announcement confirmed that a free update will be heading to the game in August.

This is a breaking store, we'll update with more info soon...