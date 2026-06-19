Ahead of the release of Digimon Story Time Stranger on the Switch 1 & 2 next month, Bandai Namco has announced a free update is coming to "all platforms".

It will be arriving on 10th July 2026 alongside the release of the Nintendo versions and will include four major updates.

This includes adding "Terriermon Assistant" as a playable character, a photo mode for field exploration, a screen to check Digivolution Conditions in the Digifarm, and a graphics mode selection option.

Bandai Namco has previously has already confirmed the "quality" and "performance" mode settings for the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the title. On Switch 2, you'll be able to experience up to 60 fps in performance and 4K resolution docked in quality, including HDR support.

If you want to try out this game before the big release, Bandai Namco recently released a Nintendo eShop demo. This same title is also getting a major DLC update in 2027.