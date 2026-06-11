If you can believe it, Date Everything is currently celebrating its first anniversary, and to mark the occasion, Team17 and Sassy Chap Games have released a new update to give players "the ultimate Date Everything experience".

The 'Self Care Update' is rolling out on Switch today, addressing a bunch of community-flagged issues and feature requests that the dev has received in the last year. This includes a bunch of neat tweaks like player pronoun changes, new voice lines, a clearer HUD for screenshots and more. There have also been some changes based on sensitivity feedback from players, so the virtual dating can be as comfortable and welcoming as it was intended to be.

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For those who missed this one on release, Date Everything is a sandbox dating sim where you can date... everything. Inanimate objects? Dateable. Existential concepts? Dateable. In-game bugs and glitches? Dateable. The best part is that all of these hopeless romantics are voiced by some of the biggest names in the VA biz, with Troy Baker, Matt Mercer, Ali Hillis, Ben Starr (and just about everyone else you can think of) on board.

Here's a rundown of all the changes included in this update, provided by Team17:

Key Rebinding: Change any buttons for ones that suit you better.

Screenshot Mode: Temporarily Remove Textbox-Chan! to take pictures of your beaus.

Player Pronoun Change Option: Players can change their preferred pronoun at any time through Skylar Specs

SPECS UX Update: Better visibility on SPECS updates, plus a new description for every level.

Content Aware Support for Hector, Friar Errol, and Farya

Updated Content Aware Descriptions: Based on player feedback, each existing Content Aware has additional detail and updated language

Subtitles for Songs and Musical Pieces for Hearing-Impaired: Miranda, Bodhi, and Keyes will display lyrics and descriptions during their most musical moments.

Curt and Rod Player Pronouns: We brought in Davied and Jacquis into the studio for new lines that address the player with correct pronouns!

Daisuke/Gaia Interaction: We brought Daisuke (Tsuji) into the studio for special Traveller dialogue with Gaia!

Community Sourced Sensitivity Feedback These are almost too numerous to name, but we thank players for giving us the feedback to make these changes for better player character options!

Eddie has an additional line that remembers if the player doesn’t drink alcohol.

Players no longer have to be mean to Barry to win Bathsheba’s affection.

Players can confidently say that they already know about ‘shade’ with Curt and Rod, skipping the concept’s tutorial.

Player is able to more confidently say where Travellers are from with Gaia (info found in Date-a-Dex)

More sensitive player choices in general for: Farya, Arma, I, Ronaldini, Freddy, Mitchell, Maggie, Scandalabra, Stefan, Stepford, Teddy, and Zoey