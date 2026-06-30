Netflix has released a new trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, the second season in the critically-acclaimed animated series.

Directed by Kai Ikarashi with Bartosz Sztybor serving as writer, producer, and showrunner, Edgerunners 2 will release in Autumn 2026 and will feature an entirely new cast of characters. The story is said to be darker than the first, with the official description promising to show Night City "at its most brutal".

"Gear up for a return to the world of Cyberpunk, where only the ruthless survive and one wrong move can get you flatlined. This standalone story throws a fresh cast of characters into the darkest corners of Night City and brings a raw, gritty take on the world of the future. Lawless and unforgiving, this is Night City at its most brutal."

Although Cyberpunk 2077 was initially met with widespread negative reception thanks to its poor performance at launch, significant work was done at CD Projekt Red to reverse its fortunes. The positive response to Edgerunners helped to revive interest in the game along with a major expansion titled Phantom Liberty.

Now, Cyberpunk 2077 is regarded a top-tier open world game, with its Switch 2 port garnering significant praise thanks to being one of few "AAA" titles released on a proper physical cartridge.