After a 10-year hiatus, the Japanese series Culdcept is getting its first new entry for Switch and Switch 2 on 16th July 2026.

Ahead of the release of Culdcept Begins, it's been announced pre-orders have officially gone live this week on the eShop for both versions of the game. There's also an upgrade available. If you purchase the title between now and 15th July 2026, you'll get a 10% discount.

This takes the Switch version from $44.99 / £35.99 to $40.49 / £32.39 and the Switch 2 version from $54.99 / £44.99 to $49.49 / £40.49 (or your regional equivalent). The upgrade pack also has the same offer applied, reducing it from $10.00 / £8.99 to $9.00 / £8.09.

If you haven't already played this series before, this "hidden classic" fuses board games with card games. The new entry features an original story "depicting the prequel to the series' first installment", and is loaded with over 400 distinct cards:

Under the full supervision of Omiya Soft, all designs—from cards (stone tablets) and maps to the world setting—have been completely revamped. Character and creature designs are by Satoshi Matsuura, renowned for his work on numerous popular titles. His distinctive art vividly brings to life the stage of this game, the continent of Bavrashka, where diverse races coexist and varied cultures and values thrive. The game features over 400 distinct cards. The diverse combinations of these cards generate infinite strategies that sway the tide of battle. Furthermore, the UI has been thoroughly redesigned for easier grasp of the battle situation and advantage. This design ensures intuitive enjoyment not only for series fans but also for new players.

Here's a bit more about the story and game system:

Story: The Book of Creation, Culdcept, was created by the goddess Culdra. Those who wield its fragments—mystic tablets known as Culds —are called Cepters.

A young boy named Kamur transfers to the Royal Cept Academy, where Cepters from across the realm gather. Recognized for his exceptional potential, Kamur is selected to join the kingdom’s Royal Cepter Guard Regiment. In the midst of a fierce conflict that threatens the entire continent, Kamur grows as a Cepter and ultimately undergoes a true awakening. Game System: A simple set of rules lets players move around the board by rolling dice and expand their territories using cards. Will you collect tolls from rivals, or seize their lands through battle? The intense struggle for dominance keeps every moment thrilling. Develop your territories and accumulate the required amount of magic power to claim victory! Enjoy a uniquely deep experience that blends the luck of the dice with the strategy of card play, a hallmark of this title.

The title offers solo "single-play Story Mode" and online versus mode, where you can create and join rooms, or participate in a quick match. The Switch 2 version also supports GameShare (including co-op or competitive play with up to four players) and "mouse function".

Physical pre-orders of this title went on sale earlier this year. The standard edition includes the game and booklet for $54.99 / £43.00 and the steelbook "limited" edition, priced at $89.99 / £68.00, comes with a folding box, steelbook, soundtrack CD, 10 cards and a copy of the game.