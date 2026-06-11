Earlier this year, Chained Echoes developer Matthias Linda announced that he was filing a lawsuit against distributor First Press Games after a two-year wait for his promised physical release. Well, good news! The dev has partnered with a new company, and the physical launch is back on track.

Super Rare Games has today announced that it is taking on the distribution mantle, with Standard and Deluxe Edition pre-orders arriving next week on 18th June at 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1am ET, before a planned ship in September. The company expects this to be a popular one, and is only promising it as a "limited pre-order release" for the time being.

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Both editions include the base game and its accompanying 'Ashes of Elrant' DLC, while the Deluxe Edition also throws in a hardback A5 artbook, a poster, a gold coin, and an exclusive clamshell box to keep it all in.

This has been a long time coming for all those who backed the game on Kickstarter and have been expecting a physical copy in the years since. Linda has confirmed that "eligible Kickstarter backers who pledged for a physical copy will receive the game at no additional cost," so keep an eye on those inboxes if this applies to you.

We're excited to see this physical promise finally come into fruition, because this is a wonderful little game. "Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes," we said in our 9/10 review, "masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh."

Let's just hope that the release goes smoothly, this time.