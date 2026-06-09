It wasn't too long ago at all that Bloober Team gave us the heebie jeebies with Cronos: The New Dawn on Switch 2, but what do you know, the studio has another horror in the tank for the Nintendo hybrid.

It's 2020's Observer: System Redux that's coming our way this time, launching on Switch 2 on 18th June.

For those who missed this one when it launched on other platforms all these years ago, System Redux overhauls the 2017 Observer base game (which arrived on Switch 1 in 2019) with additional story content, gameplay tweaks and a helping of quality of life improvements.

It's still the same Blade Runner-inspired story underneath it all, with you playing as 'Observer' detective Daniel Lazarski (portrayed by the late, great Rutger Hauer), hacking into the minds of suspects to uncover clues. Naturally, this is a Bloober Team joint, so you can expect all manner of nasties and jump scares along the way.

On Switch 2, the game throws in optional mouse and motion controls for those who want to work through the cyberpunk city with an extra bit of precision.

We had a great time with the original game back in 2019, calling it "an impressive and affecting horror experience on Switch that doesn’t outstay its welcome" in our 8/10 review. With a few technical nips and tucks on the new hardware, we could be onto a winner with System Redux.