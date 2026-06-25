Following a release on the original Switch in August last year, publisher Aniplex and developer CyberConnect2 have now finally confirmed a Switch 2 Edition of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

At the moment, it's locked in for a 29th October 2026 release in Japan, with a physical edition also confirmed. An upgrade pack has been announced as well, but there are currently no details about the pricing of this. When we get more information about the local release, we'll provide an update.

When this title was originally announced in December 2024, it was confirmed for the "Nintendo Switch family of systems", so it's nice to see this arena figher finally confirmed for Nintendo's new hybrid system. Here's some PR from the original announcement: