Following a release on the original Switch in August last year, publisher Aniplex and developer CyberConnect2 have now finally confirmed a Switch 2 Edition of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2.
At the moment, it's locked in for a 29th October 2026 release in Japan, with a physical edition also confirmed. An upgrade pack has been announced as well, but there are currently no details about the pricing of this. When we get more information about the local release, we'll provide an update.
When this title was originally announced in December 2024, it was confirmed for the "Nintendo Switch family of systems", so it's nice to see this arena figher finally confirmed for Nintendo's new hybrid system. Here's some PR from the original announcement:
The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide.
The sequel’s Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from “Entertainment District Arc,” “Swordsmith Village Arc,” and “Hashira Training Arc.”
The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki.
Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game’s paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.