Pokémon Aardman
Image: The Pokémon Company

Every so often, we remember that Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman is working on an animated Pokémon series, 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu', and it brings the biggest smile to our faces. The show itself is still a way off, but we've finally seen the official art and a brief summary of what it's all about — and yes, it sounds cracking.

As revealed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (and shared on The Pokémon Company's social channels), the poster shows our titular heroes strolling through a mountain region, Pichu balanced on Sirfetch'd's leek sword. Look closely, and you'll see that the Fighting type is about to step off the cliff, so expect a good amount of Aardman slapstick from this one.

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The accompanying caption gives a little more info about the series itself:

Prepare for an epic journey through the Galar wilds where gallant quests and noble deeds await our heroes. Our new stop-motion animated series with Aardman, is coming in 2027.

The project was initially teased way back in 2024, with a short teaser trailer dropping a year later. We'll have to wait a while longer before we get to see it for ourselves, but gosh, we're excited about it.

What do you hope to see from Aardman's Pokémon series? Let us know in the comments.

[source instagram.com]