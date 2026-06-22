Every so often, we remember that Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman is working on an animated Pokémon series, 'Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu', and it brings the biggest smile to our faces. The show itself is still a way off, but we've finally seen the official art and a brief summary of what it's all about — and yes, it sounds cracking.

As revealed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (and shared on The Pokémon Company's social channels), the poster shows our titular heroes strolling through a mountain region, Pichu balanced on Sirfetch'd's leek sword. Look closely, and you'll see that the Fighting type is about to step off the cliff, so expect a good amount of Aardman slapstick from this one.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

The accompanying caption gives a little more info about the series itself:

Prepare for an epic journey through the Galar wilds where gallant quests and noble deeds await our heroes. Our new stop-motion animated series with Aardman, is coming in 2027.

The project was initially teased way back in 2024, with a short teaser trailer dropping a year later. We'll have to wait a while longer before we get to see it for ourselves, but gosh, we're excited about it.