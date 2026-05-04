Publisher Blumhouse Games has released a new video breaking down its upcoming farming sim Grave Seasons, scheduled for release on Switch on 14th August 2026.

In short, it's looking pretty great. As you'll no doubt be aware by now, Grave Seasons has you engaging with all the usual farming sim mechanics – including tending to your crops and fostering relationships with the local residents – while in the background, darkness lurks as a mysterious supernatural serial killer begins picking people off one by one.

The video explains that you'll have the ability to prevent each potential murder if you're savvy enough, with the town and its inhabitants changing and reacting according to your actions. There are no right or wrong ways to tackle the lingering threat, so you're encouraged to try new things and see what happens.

In addition to all of your usual farming tools, you'll also have access to a crowbar. This can be used to gain access to locked, secret areas, but you'll have to be careful you're not caught out, as any unsavoury actions may have some dire consequences.

Finally, it's been confirmed that not only can you romance the townsfolk, but also the killer itself. We're not entirely sure how this works, but it looks pretty wild either way.

It's all looking very encouraging so far, and we're pretty excited to get our hands on Grave Seasons come August.