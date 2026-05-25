Developer ININ Games has issued a statement regarding some of the technical issues plaguing R-Type Dimensions III.

The game launched to mixed reception and earned a score of 5/10 from us. We said, "there's no getting around the fact that the developer has made a mess of the accuracy. Purists will be dismayed, and those attempting to play through it will feel incredibly frustrated by the increased and frankly unfair difficulty level".

ININ has promised that fixes are on the way, but for the time being, it's prioritising instances of crashing on Xbox, so there's no timeframe on when the hitbox/collision issues will be resolved.

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Here's the statement in full:

Dear ININ Community Following yesterday’s digital release of R-Type Dimensions III, we have received numerous feedback from fans regarding bugs, technical issues like hitbox/collision problems, affecting the game experience. First and foremost, we want to sincerely thank every one of you who has shared detailed feedback about the issue you’ve encountered. Your feedback means a lot to us and it helps us identify and fix issues more efficiently. Our development team is fully aware of the situation and is hard at work on fixes and improvements, with the Xbox crashes being our top priority right now. We have been going through reported issues across affected areas, and we will evaluate how to mitigate those issues as soon as as possible. We understand the frustration these problems have caused and truly appreciate the community’s patience and continued support while we work on resolving them. We'll keep you posted as soon as we have more concrete updates to share. Thank you for sticking with us. Your ININ Team

It's nice that this is seemingly being addressed so quickly, but nevertheless disappointing that games are still being launched in sorry states before being improved after the fact. R-Type Dimensions III could well prove to be a cracking experience at some point in the future, but that 5/10 score will forever remain.