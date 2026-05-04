If you've played through Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part 1: Evolved Edition since its Switch 2 launch on 21st April, then you may well be eager to see how things pan out in Part 2.

Well, unfortunately, that may never happen. According to a report from Game Developer, several messages from Survios team members seem to indicate that the vast majority of the studio has been laid off.

Combat designer Dylan Ralston posted a message on LinkedIn to state that Survios will be "essentially shuttered":

"I was informed today that Survios as it currently stands will be essentially shuttered, with all of the team members responsible for development being let go, including myself.

"Survios was a wonderful company to work for, and provided much needed security to my family during a very rough moment in not only my life, but the games industry as a whole. "A big thank you to my team members who took a chance on me as a collaborator."

Senior game designer Alissa Smith also posted a message, stating:

"Today, I, along with the majority of the development team, was impacted by layoffs at Survios. I have been working there for the past 3 years, and was fortunate enough to work on the release of Alien: Rogue Incursion, not only on all major VR platforms, but also on the flatscreen adaptation and subsequent console ports."

That this should happen right after the Switch 2 launch of Rogue Incursion feels particularly diabolical. Of course, the fact that we, the players, probably won't get to see how the game concludes pales in comparison to that which really matters: more people are losing their jobs, and it just sucks, man.

We gave the Switch 2 port of Rogue Incursion a score of 7/10 in our recent review, noting that while it tells a good story and nails the vibes and atmosphere of the Alien franchise, the visuals certainly let it down