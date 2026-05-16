IO Interactive's marketing of 007 First Light is now in full swing ahead of Bond's anticipated return on other platforms later this month.

To help build some excitement, the studio is now showcasing its "amazing" ensemble cast, and it's got this underway with a brief chat with Irish actor Patrick Gibson - aka the guy who will be playing 007 in his new video game assignment.

Gibson has also shared a lovely message with Bond fans and gamers alike:

"Strap in, I'm as excited as everyone else to play, I hope people enjoy the game, I think there was a lot of love and passion put into it, and for fans of gaming and the character, I hope it delivers everything that they expect. I'm very excited to hear people's reaction."

Of course, while the marketing for this new James Bond game is now well and truly underway, Switch 2 owners will have to wait until "this summer" to get their hands on this new adventure.

Fortunately, IOI's boss has already promised to do everything he can to get the game out on Nintendo's hybrid hardware within this particular window.