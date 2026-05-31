2026 is really heating up now that we've reached the halfway mark, and June is already looking like an exciting month on the Nintendo front with all sorts of releases.

To get the month started, Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Switch 2 and then we've got games like Tetris and The Adventures of Elliot to follow.

Of course, on the first-party front, the big game this month is Star Fox. This modernised version of the N64 adventure will see Fox McCloud and his crew back in action as they fight to take the Lylat System back from Andross.

So, here's what else you can expect on Switch 1 & 2 in June:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (3rd June 2026, Switch 2)

FF
Image: Square Enix

Tetris: The Grand Master 4 - Absolute Eye (4th June 2026, Switch)

Tetris
Image: Akira

Solarpunk (8th June 2026, Switch 2)

Solarseeker
Image: Rokaplay

to a T (11th June 2026, Switch 2)

to a T
Image: Annapurna Interactive

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (11th June 2026, Switch 2)

Space Game
Image: Devolver Digital

Unrailed 2: Back on Track (11th June 2026, Switch 1&2)

Unrailed
Image: Indoor Astronaut

Denshattack! (17th June 2026, Switch 2)

DA
Image: Fireshine Games

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (18th June 2026, Switch 1&2)

The Adventures of Elliot
Image: Square Enix

Destroy All Humans! (23rd June 2026, Switch 2)

Destroy All Humans
Image: THQ Nordic

Wanderstop (23rd June 2026, Switch 1&2)

WS
Image: Annapurna Interactive

Star Fox (Switch 2)

Star Fox
Image: Nintendo

What games are you looking forward to playing on Switch and Switch 2 in June? Let us know in the comments.