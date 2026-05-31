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2026 is really heating up now that we've reached the halfway mark, and June is already looking like an exciting month on the Nintendo front with all sorts of releases.

To get the month started, Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on the Switch 2 and then we've got games like Tetris and The Adventures of Elliot to follow.

Of course, on the first-party front, the big game this month is Star Fox. This modernised version of the N64 adventure will see Fox McCloud and his crew back in action as they fight to take the Lylat System back from Andross.

So, here's what else you can expect on Switch 1 & 2 in June: