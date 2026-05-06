Arc System Works and developer French Bread have announced a new fighter will join the roster of Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, alongside a "major update".

Zohar will be arriving as a new DLC character in Summer 2026. Here's a description from the official PR, along with a look:

Zohar was a key member of the "Bankikai," the organization she formed alongside Ogre and Strix. Details regarding her battle style, unique abilities, and other character information are scheduled to be revealed at a later date. Please stay tuned for more exciting updates!

And here are the details about the major update, which highlights updates to game balance, ranked matches, system mechanics, frame data display and mission mode.

In order to curb power creep, the overall game balance will be adjusted by reviewing combo damage and gauge gain. Other system mechanics such as "Steer Ender", "Throw Escape" and the properties of certain powerful moves are currently being revised. In high-ranked matches, Rating Points will now fluctuate in addition to the traditional RIP. A dedicated ranking system is also planned to be added. The frame data display will be improved to support the visualization of opponent information and gap frames in sequences. Frame data will also be viewable in Replay Mode. In Mission Mode, a new feature will be added that allows players to review their previous play. Further information will be announced soon.

If you're curious to know more about Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, check out our review. Rollback netcode is also supported.

In case you missed it, French Bread (in partnership with Aniplex) last week announced the 2D fighter Melty Blood: Twi Lumina for Switch 1 & 2. It's got an "early 2027" release.