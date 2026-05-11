The latest UK boxed charts data is in, and it seems World Cup fever might be starting to take hold with EA SPORTS FC 26 climbing its way back to number 1.
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream now finds itself back at number 2, but it's clear the game is maintaining good sales after its launch on 16th April. On the flip side, Pragmata has fallen off a cliff this week, tumbling from number 10 to number 28. This isn't to insinuate that it's doing poorly, mind you – the game has already cleared 2 million sales globally, which is wonderful for a new IP.
Similarly, PS5's Saros has slid down from number 3 to number 16, its sales seemingly faltering much faster than Pragmata – arguably to be expected given it's a platform exclusive, but it's also quite a niche title.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
4
|
1
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 36%, Switch 27%, PS4 14%, Xbox 12%
|
1
|2
|Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
5
|
3
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
2
|4
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PS5 74%, PC 22%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox 0%
|
8
|5
|Mario Kart World
|
9
|6
|
Tekken 8
|
6
|7
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 63%, PC 23%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 6%
|
13
|8
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
12
|9
|
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
11
|10
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
17
|11
|Minecraft
|
16
|12
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 71%, Switch 2 29%
|
19
|13
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 62%, Switch 2 38%
|
15
|14
|Crimson Desert
|
20
|15
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
3
|16
|Saros
|
18
|17
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
30
|18
|Elden Ring
|
29
|19
|F1 25
|
14
|20
|Clair Obsur: Expedition 33
|
23
|21
|Resident Evil 3
|
22
|22
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
25
|23
|Split Fiction
|
24
|24
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%
|
27
|25
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
21
|26
|
Resident Evil 4
|
31
|27
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
10
|28
|Pragmata
|PS5 48%, Xbox 33%, Switch 2 19%, PC 0%
|
-
|29
|The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature
|
28
|30
|Resident Evil 2
|
38
|31
|Mafia Trilogy
|
32
|32
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
7
|33
|Invincible Vs
|
33
|34
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 63%, Switch 37%
|
39
|35
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
26
|36
|WWE 2K26
|
-
|37
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 53%, Switch 47%
|
35
|38
|Starfield
|
-
|39
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
-
|40
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 68%, Switch 31%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%
[Compiled by GfK]