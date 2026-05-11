The latest UK boxed charts data is in, and it seems World Cup fever might be starting to take hold with EA SPORTS FC 26 climbing its way back to number 1.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream now finds itself back at number 2, but it's clear the game is maintaining good sales after its launch on 16th April. On the flip side, Pragmata has fallen off a cliff this week, tumbling from number 10 to number 28. This isn't to insinuate that it's doing poorly, mind you – the game has already cleared 2 million sales globally, which is wonderful for a new IP.

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Similarly, PS5's Saros has slid down from number 3 to number 16, its sales seemingly faltering much faster than Pragmata – arguably to be expected given it's a platform exclusive, but it's also quite a niche title.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 4 1 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 36%, Switch 27%, PS4 14%, Xbox 12% 1 2 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 5 3 Pokémon Pokopia 2 4 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PS5 74%, PC 22%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox 0% 8 5 Mario Kart World 9 6 Tekken 8 6 7 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 63%, PC 23%, Switch 2 9%, Xbox 6% 13 8 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 12 9 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 11 10 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 17 11 Minecraft 16 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 71%, Switch 2 29% 19 13 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 15 14 Crimson Desert 20 15 Donkey Kong Bananza 3 16 Saros 18 17 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 30 18 Elden Ring 29 19 F1 25 14 20 Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 23 21 Resident Evil 3 22 22 Grand Theft Auto V

25 23 Split Fiction

24 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 68%, Switch 2 32% 27 25 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 100%, PS4 0% 21 26 Resident Evil 4

31 27 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

10 28 Pragmata PS5 48%, Xbox 33%, Switch 2 19%, PC 0% - 29 The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature

28 30 Resident Evil 2

38 31 Mafia Trilogy

32 32 Nintendo Switch Sports

7 33 Invincible Vs 33 34 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 63%, Switch 37% 39 35 Super Mario Odyssey

26 36 WWE 2K26

- 37 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 53%, Switch 47% 35 38 Starfield

- 39 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- 40 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 68%, Switch 31%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts