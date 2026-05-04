The latest UK physical charts data is here, and despite competition from a few new releases, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has reclaimed the top spot.

Last week, the zany life sim was pushed to one side by Capcom's brand new IP Pragmata, but the third-person adventure shooter has slipped all the way down to tenth.

We thought for sure that Housemarque's PS5 exclusive Saros would grab the top spot, but we suppose you can't beat a good ol' bit of internet memeing, hey? The other new release of the week is fighting game Invincible VS (which also isn't on Switch 1 or 2) which managed to debut in seventh.

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In terms of other Nintendo releases, Pokémon Pokopia is back in the top five, while EA SPORTS FC 26 has shot up the charts from 29th to fourth: must be World Cup fever building up. Mario Kart World remains in eighth, and Cyberpunk 2077 also sticks to second — though almost all copies of that are selling on PC and PS5.

So, not too many surprises: here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 2 2 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 69%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 1%, Xbox 0% - 3 Saros 29 4 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 48%, Switch 24%, PS4 13%, Switch 2 8% 7 5 Pokémon Pokopia 4 6 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 49%, PC 36%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox 7% - 7 Invincible VS 8 8 Mario Kart World 6 9 Tekken 8 1 10 Pragmata PS5 64%, Switch 2 22%, Xbox 14% 11 11 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 9 12 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 10 13 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 50%, Switch 2 50% 21 14 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 19 15 Crimson Desert 13 16 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 74%, Switch 2 26% 14 17 Minecraft 18 18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

15 19 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 17 20 Donkey Kong Bananza 12 21 Resident Evil 4 23 22 Grand Theft Auto V

20 23 Resident Evil 3

22 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 72%, Switch 2 28% - 25 Split Fiction PS5 75%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox 6% 16 26 WWE 2K26

30 27 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 100%, PS4 0% 25 28 Resident Evil 2

- 29 F1 25

5 30 Elden Ring

28 31 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

31 32 Nintendo Switch Sports

33 33 The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 59%, Switch 41% 34 34 Little Nightmares III PS5 33%, Switch 2 29% Switch 22%, PS4 13% 24 35 Starfield

- 36 Battlefield 6

- 37 Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

27 38 Mafia Trilogy

38 39 Super Mario Odyssey

- 40 Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Switch 2 43%, PS5 30%, Switch 26%, Xbox 1%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts