In some surprise last-minute news, NIS America has announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of STARBITES has been delayed. The Switch 1 release is unaffected by this news, thankfully, and will still launch on 21st May 2026.

Publisher NIS hasn't given us a new release date for Switch 2, nor any reason for the delay, simply stating that "more information will be shared when we are able to".

Still, eight days before launch is a little surprising, and anyone wanting to play the game on a Nintendo system will now have to pick it up for Switch 1, which is getting a full physical release.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

Interestingly, Starbites was originally scheduled to get a Game-Key Card release for Switch 2, but that scrapped back in March.

As far as we know, you'll still be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version — whenever it launches — for $4.99, so it's not all bad news. As long as that remains true...

Let's hope the game runs well enough on the older console, as it looks pretty intriguing. And hey, thank goodness for backwards compatibility, right?