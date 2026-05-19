Following the new round of previews for The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, Square Enix has today announced a new 'Prologue Demo' for Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

You'll once again be able to carry your save data to the full version of the game. In it you get to enjoy the opening chapter. Here's some official PR:

Play the newly released Prologue Demo for free!

A brand-new action RPG from the creators of OCTOPATH TRAVELER and BRAVELY DEFAULT – The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales combines stunning HD-2D visuals and exciting action-adventure gameplay for the first time!

Enjoy intuitive and rewarding action-based battles with strategic support abilities from a fairy as you reveal this world’s mysterious history. Carry your save data over to the full version of the game in this new prologue demo! Enjoy the opening chapter of the story with the same freedom of adventure as in the full game. Progress in the main quest, explore the unknown, or hunt down new weapons and magicite—the future is up to you. Your adventure in Philabieldia, a world filled with discovery, starts here!

You can find out more about this upcoming action RPG in our preview here on Nintendo Life. The full game arrives on 18th June 2026.